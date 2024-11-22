HiQ Tyres & Autocare’s ‘Project Pink’ fundraiser surpasses £150,000 for Breast Cancer Now

This year, HiQ introduced its new ‘HiQ Hannah’ pink van as the centrepiece of its campaign.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare has concluded another impactful ‘Pink October’ campaign, rallying together its network and communities nationwide in support of Breast Cancer Now.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's campaign saw HiQ surpass its ambitious £150,000 fundraising target for the charity, underscoring its long-standing charitable commitment to the cause.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s largest breast cancer research and support charity, dedicated to advancing research, offering advice, and building a supportive community for those affected by breast cancer. Since 2009, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, with its headquarters on Birmingham Business Park, has proudly supported Breast Cancer Now, raising funds to help drive its world-class research and life-changing support initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year's ‘Project Pink’ campaign saw record-breaking participation and contributions from HiQ's 160-location network of autocentres nationwide. Throughout October—also recognised as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, or ‘Pink October’—the initiative enabled HiQ to exceed its ambitious £150,000 fundraising target, set at the beginning of its fundraising partnership with the charity.

This year's campaign saw HiQ surpass its ambitious £150,000 fundraising target for Breast Cancer Now.

Altogether, HiQ has raised more than £20,000 for Breast Cancer Now this year alone. Standout contributions include £3,000 made from donations for custom jackets featuring the breast cancer ribbon, as well as an additional £4,000 raised during HiQ's National Conference in April.

Personal dedication propels HiQ’s ‘Project Pink’ campaign

This year, HiQ introduced its new ‘HiQ Hannah’ pink van as the centrepiece of its campaign—a vibrant magenta mobile service van proudly wrapped in Breast Cancer Now branding and inspired by the breast cancer ribbon logo.

The van, which provides tyre fitting and car servicing to customers at mobile locations across the West Midlands region, was named after HiQ’s own Digital & eCommerce Specialist, Hannah Boyd, who will take on the London Marathon in 2025 to raise further funds and awareness for Breast Cancer Now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our annual Pink October fundraising campaign is a true team effort, and this year, our network has shown unprecedented dedication,” said Hannah. “Every donation has been vital in helping us exceed our target—and we are completely thrilled to have done so. Breast Cancer Now is a charity that’s close to our hearts at HiQ, and I’m honoured to be running the London Marathon in 2025 to raise as much awareness as possible for everyone affected by this disease.”

Throughout October, HiQ staff embraced the campaign by wearing pink accessories, participating in fundraising events, and sharing their personal connections to the cause. The HiQ team capped the month with a successful ‘Wear it Pink’ day, encouraging staff at its Birmingham headquarters to wear all-pink for a day and having the opportunity to get involved.

HiQ fundraising campaigns recognised for industry excellence

Adding a crowning achievement to its efforts, HiQ was named as a finalist in this year’s NTDA Industry Marketing Campaign of the Year Award, due to the success of its 2023 ‘Project Pink’ campaign. HiQ delegates attended the ceremony in October dressed in pink attire, visually demonstrating the impact of HiQ's charitable initiatives and its long-standing commitment to breast cancer awareness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Hadjivassiliou, Community Fundraiser, Breast Cancer Now, expressed her gratitude for HiQ’s fundraising: “We want to say a huge thank you to HiQ for continuing to support Breast Cancer Now through Project Pink fundraising, which first began in 2009. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s been amazing to see how many of the branches have got involved in HiQ’s Pink October fundraising by wearing pink, holding collections, cake sales and more! We’re also so pleased that Hannah Boyd at HiQ has secured a place for the London Marathon 2025, as we know it’s an event close to her heart and can’t wait to hear how she gets on.

“HiQ’s commitment and passion for fundraising is apparent as they’ve now passed their incredible £150,000 fundraising target. This support is vital in helping Breast Cancer Now work towards the goal that by 2050 everyone diagnosed with breast cancer lives, and is supported to live well. The vital funds that HiQ has raised throughout its fundraising will help us to drive forward our world-class research and provide life-changing support.”

For more information or to donate, please visit HiQ’s Just Giving 'Project Pink' page.