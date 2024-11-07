Historic attraction seeks new trustees to help shape multi-million pound 10-year strategy

You could help shape the future of one of North Wales’s most beloved historic attractions.

Greenfield Valley Trust is searching for new faces to join its board, as foundations are laid for a major multi-million pound redevelopment as part of a wider 10-year strategy for the 70-acre site, near Holywell.

The Trust has a vision to capitalise upon 2,000 years of history and sensitively and sustainably transform areas around the Valley’s picturesque lakes, streams, parks, tearoom and bistro, ancient monuments, museum and woodland walks.

With new trustees joining in past months, including Martin Williams, director of award-winning St Asaph-based Radar PR, and Marketing etc supremo Samantha Lambert, also a mentor and campaigner for animal rights, the future looks bright for the cherished landmark.

They join chair Brenda Harvey, Claire Powell, Conrad Jones, and Ian Brebner, to form a leadership team with decades of experience in education, town planning, marketing, communications, architecture, tourism, hospitality and more.

The Trust now hopes to gain expertise in other sectors – notably business planning, conservation and the legal arena – as they build on proposals to become one of the top 10 destinations in North Wales, attracting more than 100,000 visitors a year to the Valley’s green spaces, buildings, activities and events.

“There is a core team of dedicated volunteers and trustees who are pivotal in maintaining and improving the offering here at Greenfield Valley,” said Brenda.

“We bring together individual skills, knowledge, and desire to ensure the Valley can be the best it can be. Some of us are retired, others well-known in their industries and committed to using their skills and experience to help deliver our overall goals.”

She added: “We appreciate many people are time poor, that life is busy and getting busier, but this is the opportunity to be part of something very special, to help create a warm, welcoming and exciting environment for generations to come – we would love you to join us.”

Those words were echoed by Martin, from Rhyl, who has many happy memories as a child and with his own children at Greenfield Valley.

“This has always been a haven for me, having visited as a youngster and with my own family, it’s a place of solitude and peace, but also education, history and fun.

“While many thousands of people of all ages descend on the Valley every year there is still so much untapped potential, so many undiscovered areas, beautiful locations where regeneration and investment would bring even more joy and contentment.

“I’m proud to be a part of the team and would encourage others to get involved, especially if, like me and the other trustees, you have an affinity and love for the place.”

Among the Trust’s targets are to ensure all the site’s scheduled monuments will be accessible to the public; for the museum to be accredited with the objects and artefacts in its collection displayed and cared for appropriately; to maintain all the green spaces in the Valley whilst contributing to carbon offsetting; to increase and preserve the many species of wildlife, insects, mammals and birds; to become net zero by 2050 in line with Welsh Government policy, and to host over 200 experiences each year tailored to the needs of local communities.

Samantha, from Pen-y-ffordd, believes a series of milestones and key projects – feasibility studies were supported by capital from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – could have a major impact on not only the Valley but also the economy in Flintshire and beyond.

“The ideas and concept designs for the different interlinking sections are inspiring,” she said.

“From St Winefride’s Well Gateway to the Battery Pool, Meadow Mill Pool, the Lower Cotton Mill and the many other walks and gateways, the plans are very exciting and will have a hugely positive effect on both the natural environment and an increase in footfall.

“As someone whose family hail from the Greenfield area, and as a lifelong visitor to the Valley, I am privileged to be part of the group helping to deliver this vision and hope more people will join us so we can bring these dreams to reality.”