Historic LGBTQ+ Gathering Spaces Uncovered

A new collaboration between SKITTLES® and Queer Britain, the UK’s first national LGBTQ+ museum, is shedding light on the rich and often overlooked history of chosen families within the queer community.

As part of their Pride season initiative, the partnership explores historical examples of LGBTQ+ communal bonds, including the little-known “molly houses” of 18th-century London.

Molly houses, named after the “mollies” who frequented them—a term derived from the Latin mollis, meaning soft or effeminate—served as early safe havens for queer men during a time when homosexuality was criminalised. These spaces offered community, joy, and a sense of family, often featuring elaborate roleplay, social gatherings, and familial structures reminiscent of today’s drag houses.

One notable molly house was operated by Julius Caesar Taylor, a Black queer man believed to have been formerly enslaved. Located near Tottenham Court Road, Taylor’s establishment became a vital hub for queer Londoners in the early 1700s. His story, preserved in court records and historical texts, challenges the notion that Black queer history in Britain began with the Windrush generation.

The Woman-Hater’s Lament, 1707

The campaign draws on archival materials including letters, newspapers, and diaries, which will be donated to Queer Britain’s permanent collection. This effort aims to preserve and celebrate the diverse narratives that have long been excluded from mainstream historical accounts.

“Molly houses were more than just places to gather—they were spaces of resistance, joy, and chosen family,” said a spokesperson for Queer Britain. “Their legacy lives on in today’s LGBTQ+ community centres and gay villages.”

The initiative is part of SKITTLES®’ multi-year commitment to support LGBTQ+ history and visibility. By spotlighting stories like those of the mollies, the campaign underscores the enduring power of queer community and the importance of reclaiming erased histories.

For those interested in learning more, resources are available at the British Library, Guildhall Library, The London Archives, and Old Bailey Online. Recommended reading includes Queer City by Peter Ackroyd and Mother Clap’s Molly House by Rictor Norton.