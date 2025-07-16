Hitchin care home grow your own

The gardens and green house are a much-loved part of Iris Court, and has led to many residents coming together to continue lifelong hobbies, whilst sharing and supporting each other with new skills. The residents at Iris Court have managed to grow some beautiful plants displayed in the homes garden for all residents to enjoy, as well as their own homegrown tomatoes which are proudly used by the Chefs at Iris Court in their meal preparations and enjoyed by all.

Babu Rangarajan, General Manager at Iris Court said: “Our green house is a much-loved space by our residents, and it is wonderful to see our green fingered residents supporting others by teaching them new skills, and making friendships whilst doing so. Everyone is extremely proud of the beautiful flowers and vegetables that our residents have grown and we look forward to the future with our gardening community at Iris Court.

Tony, a resident of Iris Court added: “I’ve always loved gardening so it is fantastic to be able to keep that hobby going, I find it really therapeutic to be outside in the fresh air and to be able to grow my favourite flowers and vegetables. It’s so lovely to see all the beautiful blooms, and to be able to share this with the staff and residents here.”

Iris Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential, dementia and respite care.

