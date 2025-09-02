Hitchin care home hosts Las Vegas family fun day

Karm, Val, Joyce and Debbie at Iris Court Las Vegas Family Fun Day

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community enjoy day together at Iris Court Care Home’s Las Vegas-themed Family fun day.

Iris Court hosted a variety of activities throughout the day with the home decorated in true Las Vegas Fashion and Casino games for everyone to enjoy together.

Whilst the home invited local singer Brook William Charles into perform for the guests during the afternoon performing a selection of much loved songs from the 50’s-80’s which got everyone up dancing in the homes Bistro.

Staff at Iris Court Care Home made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments throughout the day with an American themed menu of Burgers, hotdogs, fries and all the sides finished by American style doughnuts and indulgent cookies.

Brook William Charles Performing from the 50's-80's at Iris Courts Family Fun Day

Residents of Iris Court said: "We thoroughly enjoyed it. We were all surrounded by lots of great people and the weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job of bringing everyone together end ensuring there was lots of fun had."

Iris Court Care Home care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.