Hitchin care home invites community to open day

Iris Court in Hitchin will be opening their doors to the local community for a family fun day on 30th August.

Taking place between 11am-3pm guests will be able to enjoy an American themed barbeque prepared by the headchef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home. during the day guests can feel like they have stepped into Las vegas whilst enjoying casino games, and live music and much much more!.

Babu Rangarajan General Manager at Iris Court says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Iris Court will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small. Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Iris Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care, and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.