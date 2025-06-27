Hitchin care home invites community to Time for a Cuppa

Iris Court Gardens

Iris Court Care Home in Hitchin will be opening their doors to the local community for their Time for a cuppa fundraiser for Dementia UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place on 24th July from 2pm guests will be able to enjoy the afternoon fundraiser with dementia UK in attendance to talk to any guests who are in need of support from them, whilst enjoying a bake sale of homemade cakes made by the head chef, entering raffles and tombola’s and purchasing other goods. All funds raised on the afternoon will be donated to dementia UK.

Babu Rangarajan, General Manager at Iris Court Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our Time For A cuppa. We always try our best at Iris Court to support our local community and such worthy causes as dementia UK in ways that we can raise vital funds to support our community members who may be living with dementia at home. Our fundraising afternoon is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting- hope to see you all there!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iris Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.