HIWCF calls on communities to support grassroots causes this summer

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) has launched a major new campaign, Give Together, Give Local, to encourage collective giving and increase support for grassroots charities and community groups across the region.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as many local organisations continue to face significant challenges in meeting the growing needs of their communities. It provides a perfect opportunity for people who want to give a significant donation to support their local community but may not be ready or able to set up their own Fund yet.

Give Together, Give Local aims to unite individuals, businesses, and philanthropic organisations in a shared mission: to provide sustainable, long-term funding to the charities that make a real difference in people’s lives.

By working together, donors can increase their impact by combining their funds with others, ensuring vital support reaches the heart of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s communities. Give Together, Give Local provides donors the opportunity to select which theme they want to contribute to, with HIWCF undertaking the process to select which community groups are delivering the most effective work in that area.

HIWCF funds Isle of Wight-based, Ability Dogs for Young People

Jacqui Scott, HIWCF CEO, emphasised the importance of collective giving in creating lasting change:

“When we give together, we achieve more. Giving to a collective fund means combining your spending power with others – which means every donation contributes to something greater – stronger, more resilient communities where people can thrive. Our region is home to countless grassroots charities that deliver essential services, from food banks to mental health support and youth programmes. With Give Together, Give Local, we are building a movement that empowers donors to support these incredible organisations in a way that is both powerful and meaningful.”

Local charities operate on limited resources and depend on the generosity of donors to continue their work. As a professional and respected grant-making foundation, HIWCF ensures that donations reach the organisations that need funding the most and which deliver effectively. Through the Give Together, Give Local campaign, donors can feel confident that their contributions are being used efficiently to address pressing local issues, from tackling poverty and social isolation to promoting education and wellbeing.

The campaign also provides an opportunity for businesses to engage in meaningful philanthropy. By joining forces with HIWCF, companies can demonstrate their commitment to the communities they work in, helping to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.

HIWCF funds the Young Mums Club, run by Hampshire-based Parenting Network

Lucy Walford, HIWCF’s Philanthropy Manager says: “The Give Together, Give Local campaign is more than just a fundraising initiative – it is a call to action for people across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to come together in support of their neighbours. Whether through a one time donation, regular giving or corporate support, every contribution plays a part in supporting and strengthening our local communities.”