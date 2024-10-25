Holocaust Memorial Programme: Applications now open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following the success of the 2023 pilot programme, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has announced that its Holocaust Memorial Programme will now be delivered bi-annually.

Residents of the Borough are invited to apply for the 2024/25 programme, which aims to foster a deeper understanding of identity-based discrimination by exploring the Holocaust under Nazi rule, as well as internationally recognised genocides.

Participants will engage in a series of six local workshops, in the lead up to an extraordinary opportunity to visit Auschwitz and the Jewish Quarter in Poland from 12 to 16 March 2025. The programme promises to be an unforgettable educational experience, offering a chance to reflect on

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, expressed the significance of the programme, saying, "The Holocaust Memorial Programme offers a profound educational journey, encouraging reflection on the devastating consequences of hatred and discrimination. By learning from the atrocities of the past, we can build a stronger, more compassionate future."

Entering Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Applications for the programme are now open and will close at 10am on Monday 25 November 2024. Those wishing to apply can download an application form from antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/holocaust-memorial-programme and submit their completed application to E. [email protected]