Home-Start Wessex Opens New Forest School Group in Weymouth

Families charity Home-Start Wessex has opened its first-ever Forest School group, as it continues to expand its service in Weymouth. The referral-only group will take place at the Tumbledown Farm Community Grow Space and starts in September.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 10-week course offers a unique approach to outdoor education, enabling children to develop confidence, independence, self-esteem, and an awareness of the natural environment. It is designed to support families by building their confidence, strengthening their relationships, and connecting them with their community.

The group will be run by qualified Forest School Leaders, supported by trained volunteers, and offers a range of benefits, including 1:1 physical, mental, and emotional support, as well as advice and guidance on parenting skills, child development, gross motor skills, and strategies for improved child and parent relationships. Meeting other parents and sharing experiences is also a vital part of the group, where parents feel heard and listen to one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families can be referred for support by Health Visitors, Family Support Workers, Teachers, Social Workers and other organisations.

Home-Start Wessex Forest Group, Weymouth

For 30 years, Home-Start Wessex has provided support to local, vulnerable, and disadvantaged families with at least one child under five, who may be struggling with mental health issues, abuse, disability, special educational needs, multiple births, isolation, loneliness and other challenges.

Over the past year, the charity has transformed 1,716 lives, helping a record 526 families. Their reach covers the Purbecks, Swanage, Weymouth, Dorchester, Bridport, the whole of the BCP Council area, including Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch, across the borders of Hampshire and Wiltshire, going as far north as Cranborne and Fordingbridge and as far east as New Milton - a huge area with a population of over 650,000, including many pockets of high-level deprivation.

The charity is actively recruiting kind, compassionate volunteers to offer emotional and practical support to parents with young children across Dorset. If you could spare a few hours a week to help local families through challenging times and make a difference in your community, please contact [email protected]. No experience is needed – just a big heart and a listening ear, as full training and ongoing support are provided.