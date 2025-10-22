Home-Start Wessex reaches Big Give target, raising over £5,000 to support women and girls in Dorset

Mother and daughter

Home-Start Wessex is delighted to have raised an incredible £5,068 to help women and girls thrive across Dorset during the Big Give Women and Girls Match Fund 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home-Start Wessex supports mothers in crisis, facing mental health struggles, financial hardship, isolation, bereavement, domestic abuse, multiple births, parenting challenges, and life in homeless shelters, providing vital help when it is needed most. Of the 526 families supported by Home-Start Wessex last year, 523 were mums supported as the key parent, and more than half of those were single mums. 59% of the 980 children supported were girls.

Big Give match-funding campaigns offer charities a unique opportunity to double their impact. The Women and Girls Match Fund is a seven-day online match-funding campaign which aims to empower women and girls charities, which receive only 1.8% of UK grants from Trusts & Foundations, driving greater support and recognition for their vital projects. Every donation in the qualifying week is doubled. Individual generosity goes twice as far – making double the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When mothers are in crisis, their children are deeply affected—especially during the crucial first 1001 days. Without support, the emotional and psychological impact can last a lifetime. Home-Start Wessex is here to change that, providing emotional support for mums that improves mental health, builds resilience, and helps women face challenges, while children’s activities bring joy and stability. As this mum, supported by Home-Start Wessex, said: "Being able to get out, someone to chat to, has been life-changing. I feel more confident. Without Home-Start Wessex, I would still be depressed. I am still coming to group, and I have got the foundations now and can continue to grow from there.”

Kathy Fryatt-Banks, CEO of Home-Start Wessex, said, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who donated during the Big Give Women and Girls Match Fund Week and helped us reach our target of £5,000. The money will enable us to continue our life-changing work with women and girls in Dorset.

Everyone who pledged has helped support local women and girls to build confidence, strength, and brighter futures. Their gift could help a mum find her confidence again, support a family through tough times, and give young girls the future they deserve.”

Home-Start Wessex has been supporting women and families for 30 years. They provide tailored services, including specially trained volunteers visiting mums at home, early intervention for high-needs families, and community-based groups. They currently run 13 drop-in and referral-only groups across Dorset, including 2 for homeless mums in hostels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Special thanks must go to Select World Travel Foundation and Town & Country Communications, who both made significant donations to the Women and Girls Big Give Challenge,” Kathy Fryatt-Banks continued. “Together, we can make a real difference for women and girls in our community. From all the families we support — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Over the last year, the charity has transformed 1,716 lives, helping a record 526 families. Their reach covers the Purbecks, Swanage, Weymouth, Dorchester, Bridport, the whole of the BCP Council area, including Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch, across the borders of Hampshire and Wiltshire, going as far north as Cranborne and Fordingbridge and as far east as New Milton - a huge area with a population of over 650,000, including many pockets of high-level deprivation.

Home-Start Wessex is actively recruiting kind, compassionate volunteers to offer emotional and practical support to parents with young children across Dorset. If you could spare a few hours a week to help local families through challenging times and make a difference in your community, please contact [email protected]. No experience is needed – just a big heart and a listening ear, as full training and ongoing support are provided.