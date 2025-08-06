Home-Start Wessex reports another record year, supporting over 500 local families in crisis and transforming 1,716 lives

A selection of staff and families who have been supported at the Home-Start Wessex offices in Kinson

With families continuing to feel the strain, Home-Start Wessex has stepped up to support a record 526 families in crisis, transforming the lives of 1,716 parents and children.

This builds on the record set last year, where the charity supported over 500 families for the first time. When Home-Start West Dorset became a victim of the funding crisis in October 2023, Home-Start Wessex immediately extended its reach to support families in West Dorset, including Dorchester, Weymouth, Portland, Bridport and down to Lyme Regis. The charity now covers a huge area with a population of over 650,000, including many pockets of high-level deprivation.

Over the last year, the charity has supported 980 children. Many of these children are cared for by a single mum. The charity has increased its support and services for homeless families, particularly in Bournemouth and Poole, and opened a new Twins and Multiple Births group at the Wimborne Family Hub, to support the unique needs of multiple birth children and their parents from pregnancy and up to under 5.

With the support of some key partners and funders, Home-Start Wessex has been able to open new specialist family groups, including in Weymouth and Dorchester, as well as providing one-to-one support in the home for families across Weymouth, Dorchester, Bridport and surrounding villages. This charity is now recruiting and training more volunteers across the West, and encouraging local people to join the team.

Dee Willis, who has volunteered for Home-Start Wessex for three years, said, “It’s great to know that you are helping and sharing to give your best support to parents so that they can be more confident in their skills of parenting. After all, our children are our future and deserve the best start that we can give them.”

Volunteer support makes a real difference, with 97% of the parents supported reporting improved self-management, and 95% reporting improved children’s wellbeing. This positive impact on the local community has been recognised in several awards, with Home Start Wessex winning the Community Support Award at all four of the Bournemouth, Weymouth, West Dorset and BCP Business Awards 2025.

”What an amazing year for Home-Start Wessex!” commented Kathy Fryatt-Banks, CEO. “It was one of our most ambitious yet, as we increased our staffing capacity and started to grow and embed our services across West Dorset.

We are thrilled that we smashed our target and supported a record of 526 families in need. Time and energy have gone into ensuring we employ and invest in the right staff, who are dedicated to helping our organisation thrive and making sure local families and children receive the help they need, when they need it.

We have invested in enhanced training and development, improved the skills of staff and volunteers, introduced more support for families on the ground, and increased our links across the community. We have a truly passionate and committed team of staff, volunteers and trustees, none of whom we could do without, and together with our funders and partners, make our organisation the success it is. A massive thank you to everyone who supports us to keep making the difference that is so vital!”

Home-Start Wessex volunteers offer friendship, practical support and advice to families who are facing difficulties, including poor mental health, depression, disability, domestic abuse, bereavement, isolation and multiple births. The reach covers the Purbecks, Swanage, Weymouth, Dorchester, Bridport, the whole of the BCP Council area, including Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch, across the borders of Hampshire and Wiltshire, going as far north as Cranborne and Fordingbridge and as far east as New Milton.

Their service is in higher demand than ever. The charity is actively recruiting kind, compassionate volunteers to offer emotional and practical support to parents with young children across Dorset. If you could spare a few hours a week to help local families through challenging times and make a difference in your community, please contact [email protected]. No experience is needed – just a big heart and a listening ear, as full training and ongoing support are provided.