Homebuilder celebrates sales success in Macclesfield

A kitchen dining room in a Bayswater Style Home

Following a surge in sales, David Wilson Homes is fast approaching the halfway point of its Kings Park development in Macclesfield.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fence Avenue community has proven to be hot property with a range of buyers since its launch in 2023, with 90 of the 213 homes at the development now sold.

Giving home buyers access to Macclesfield’s fantastic range of amenities, Kings Park has so far welcomed first-time buyers and growing families alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is something for everyone at the growing community, with the current selection of homes available ranging from semi-detached three-storey properties starting from £439,995 to large, four bedroom family houses priced from £515,995.

A typical lounge at David Wilson Homes' Bayswater Style Home

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Our Kings Park development is really starting to take shape and, with 90 homes now sold, it has fast become an established community.

“Whilst still having homes available to suit a wide range of potential buyers, we are now starting to release a selection of large, detached family properties which will be ideal for anyone looking for the opportunity to grow with their home.

“These homes will be positioned towards the eastern section of the development, giving families the chance to make the most of the green, open space and play area on their doorstep.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eager customers are capitalising on the offers and moving schemes available at Kings Park, such as Part Exchange, which guarantees the sale of the customer’s existing property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell.

A typical street scene at Kings Park in Macclesfield

For those using the scheme, David Wilson Homes will arrange two independent valuations of the home, and make its offer based upon the average price of the valuations.

What’s more, selected properties are available with deposit contributions or help towards Stamp Duty fees.

Residents at Kings Park can enjoy canal walks, proximity to Macclesfield Forest and a vast array of high street shops, independent restaurants and supermarkets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-regarded schooling options give parents peace of mind, whilst commuters can take advantage of train links to London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team on 0333 355 8480 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.