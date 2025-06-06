Homebuilder’s directors take the plunge in gunge for Berkshire charity

Chris Thompson (Technical Director) helping to raise money for Dingley's Promise

Directors at Hungerford-based housebuilder David Wilson Homes Southern put themselves in a sticky situation for a good cause.

In support of the company’s charity of the year, Dingley’s Promise, Campbell Gregg (Managing Director), Ant Edgley (Technical Director) and Chris Thompson (Commercial Director) were gunged in front of their colleagues during the light-hearted fundraiser.

A total of £1,600 was raised for the children’s charity, which included match funding from The Barratt Foundation, run by David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc.

Campbell Gregg, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Southern, said: “Dingley’s Promise is a fantastic charity, and we were more than happy to take one for the team to increase the collective funds raised for the cause this year.

Ant Edgley taking the gunge for a charitable cause in Hungerford

“Whilst it was a messy afternoon for Ant, Chris and I, our colleagues certainly enjoyed seeing us get gunged and it was great to add another £1,600 to our pot for the charity.”

Dingley’s Promise is a charity delivering life-changing nursery education and support for children under five with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

With specialist centres in locations including Reading, Wokingham, and Newbury, Dingley’s Promise offers tailored learning support based on each child’s needs and motivations.

The specialist early intervention gives children with SEND the best possible start, whilst family support provides essential advice and guidance to help families navigate their journey and aid their child’s development.

Campbell Gregg (Managing Director) getting gunged for Dingley's Promise

Kate Martin, Head of Fundraising at Dingley’s Promise, said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed working with David Wilson Homes over the past year! Senior managers volunteering to be gunged is absolutely hilarious — a brilliant mix of fun, team spirit, and a clear sign of their willingness to get stuck in (and messy!) for a cause that really matters.

“At Dingley’s Promise, we support young children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and their families, and we are so grateful to have partners like David Wilson Homes who go above and beyond — even if that means ending up covered in green slime! Thank you for bringing such energy, generosity and good humour to the fundraising efforts.”

To learn more about the charity, or to make a donation, visit the website at Dingley’s Promise.

For information about the housebuilder’s developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Berkshire.