‘Hope for the best’, says Sheila, 95, as she and Wally celebrate 75 years of marriage

Walter, known as Wally, and his wife Sheila made Cherry Wood Grange Care Home their home in December last year.

With support from the Sales’ two children, Sandra and Steve, lifestyle lead Bex Harmer organised a party for the happy couple, which included a singer, a special cake made for the occasion by the home’s chef, and bubbly to toast the happy couple.

Located on Writtle Road in Chelmsford, Cherry Wood Grange is a dementia specialist care home that also provides residential and end of life care. Wally is a resident in the home’s Daffodil suite, which cares for residents living with dementia, and Sheila lives in the residential suite.

Great-great-grandparents Sheila and Wally have six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, many of whom were able to join them to mark their diamond anniversary.

When asked what their secret to a long and happy marriage is, Sheila, aged 95, offered this advice: “Take each day at a time and hope for the best.”

Wally, aged 93, who loves to rhyme things, said: “Satisfaction with a happy wife, for life!”

The couple were married on June 4, 1950.

“I was 21 when we got married and Wally was 19,” explained Sheila.

“He was completing his National Service at the time and as marriage allowance was higher, we decided to bring our wedding forward and Wally got a weekend pass.

“We lived in council housing in Dagenham, until we could save enough money for a deposit to buy our own house. We both worked in a bank and in 1962 we managed to buy our first house, which cost £3,200 at the time!”

The care home’s lifestyle lead, Bex Harmer, said: “It’s wonderful to see how much in love Wally and Sheila still are. We were all thrilled to help them to mark such a momentous occasion.

“We love supporting Sheila and Wally to spend quality time together. They have mealtimes together, spend time in the garden, and participate in activities. It allows Sheila to be Wally’s partner and not his carer, which gives her time for herself and her own hobbies and interests.

“Before moving into the home, Sheila enjoyed yoga and gardening, two pastimes that she’s been able to pursue at Cherry Wood Grange. Sheila attends our weekly yoga class and also likes to potter about in our garden.”

Sandra Walker, the couple’s daughter, added: “It’s very reassuring to see how settled and happy Mum and Dad are at Cherry Wood Grange.

“Everyone is so lovely and caring and really go above and beyond to take care of their residents. The team’s efforts in helping our parents to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary is the perfect example of this!”

Cherry Wood Grange is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and received Highly Commended for Team of the Year at the Essex Care Sector Awards: The Prospers 2023.

1 . Contributed Great-great-grandparents Sheila & Wally celebrate with family Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Wally and Sheila celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary at Cherry Wood Grange care home Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Wally & Sheila on their wedding day, and photos from the late 1940s Photo: Submitted Share