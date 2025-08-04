Hospital unveils new microscope to boost ophthalmology care

Clinical staff with new state-of-the-art microscope at local Gillingham hospital. Photo: Practice Plus Group

Patients at local Gillingham hospital can now look forward to even faster, high-quality eye care, thanks to the arrival of a state-of-the-art, high-specification microscope. Delivered last week, the advanced equipment is already making an impact by streamlining procedures in the theatre and enhancing surgical outcomes - particularly in Ophthalmology.

The investment marks a significant step in Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham's ongoing commitment to bringing exceptional healthcare to the community.

“This microscope is top of the range, and it allows us to deliver even higher quality outcomes with a more efficient flow through our theatres,” said Debbie Anderson, Hospital Director. “It reflects our continued dedication to investing in the tools and technologies that matter most for patient care.”

Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, Gillingham, formerly known as the Will Adams NHS Treatment Centre, treats both NHS patients and private patients who choose Wellsoon private healthcare from Practice Plus Group.

NHS patients can access routine procedures with much shorter waiting times than in larger NHS hospitals. Patients can ask their GP for a referral the centre and can be seen in weeks, not months.

Debbie Anderson, also highlighted the facility’s exceptional performance on waiting times.

“Our waiting lists are currently just two weeks for cataract surgery, three weeks for endoscopy, and four weeks for general surgery such as hernia and colorectal procedures,” she said. “In our experience, patients don’t mind whether they’re treated in an NHS hospital or at a private centre offering NHS surgery - they just want timely, high-quality care.”