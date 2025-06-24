Hot Weather, Heated Arguments: Divorce-Online Sees Spike in Enquiries During UK Heatwaves

Hot weather causes divorce to spike

Hot weather may be fuelling breakups, as Divorce-Online reports a summer spike in divorce enquiries during UK heatwave.

As Britain faces another blistering summer, Divorce-Online, the UK’s leading online divorce service, is reporting a noticeable increase in divorce enquiries during periods of extreme heat. The correlation between hot weather and rising relationship tension is drawing renewed attention from family law professionals.

Studies suggest that rising temperatures may do more than cause physical discomfort — they can place strain on already fragile relationships. A 2022 study in the Journal of Behavioural Economics found that weeks with temperatures over 30°C led to a 14% increase in reported domestic disputes. Meanwhile, research from the University of Washington links summer months to a spike in divorce filings, second only to the post-Christmas period.

“We often associate summer with relaxation and family time, but for many couples, it’s a season of emotional overheating,” said Mark Keenan, Founder of Divorce-Online.

“We’ve observed a clear pattern in recent years: when the temperature rises, so do divorce enquiries. Couples are more irritable, patience wears thin, and underlying issues are brought to the surface.”

Climate and Conflict: A Growing Pattern

According to behavioural psychologists, heat acts as a physiological stressor that diminishes emotional regulation. When combined with school holidays, disrupted routines, and financial strain from summer spending, it creates a perfect storm for marital breakdown.

“Add in the pressure to enjoy summer as a ‘happy family’, and some couples start to re-evaluate their relationship altogether,” Mr Keenan continued. “We’re seeing clients say they’ve ‘had enough’ during or just after heatwaves — the weather can act as a final tipping point.”

Digital Support for Difficult Times

Divorce-Online, which offers cost-effective and simplified divorce solutions UK-wide, emphasises that couples should seek professional advice and emotional support before making life-changing decisions.

“Divorce is a significant emotional decision — not one to make in the heat of the moment,” Mr Keenan added. “Our platform is designed to guide people through the process calmly and respectfully, whenever they feel the time is right.”