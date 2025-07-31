Housebuilder lays The foundation for a charming new countryside community In Hadlow

According to a new study, the population of Kent has surged by 18% over the past two decades, but a lack of corresponding house growth has left demand significantly outstripping supply . To help address this shortfall, independent housebuilder Dandara has begun construction on a new residential development in Hadlow, The Heathers – marking a significant investment in family housing and early years education for the village.

The Heathers presents an exceptional lifestyle in the heart of the Kent countryside, within the picturesque village of Hadlow. The village offers scenic walks and local amenities, while being conveniently located just ten minutes away from Tonbridge and thirty minutes from Maidstone.

Set on the former Court Lane Nurseries site, the 57-home scheme will offer a mix of high-quality open-plan homes, with half delivered as affordable housing. Alongside the new homes, a purpose-built children’s nursery will be constructed, creating a welcoming community hub and helping to meet local demand for childcare places.

The site – once part of Hadlow College – is being transformed into a carefully designed neighbourhood, with homes arranged around green spaces and play areas. Every property will come with two parking spaces and sustainable features including air source heat pumps and electric vehicle charging points.

The Heathers Groundbreaking

David Garrett, Managing Director of Dandara South East, said: “We are pleased to have officially broken ground at The Heathers. This marks an exciting step forward in providing homes that meet the needs of families and individuals seeking a peaceful countryside lifestyle without compromising on convenience.

“Our development has been carefully considered from the outset – not just in how it looks, but in how it works for the community. This means thinking beyond bricks and mortar to what families here genuinely need: reliable early years education, accessible housing and a setting that feels connected to the village around it. From the inclusion of a nursery to the mix of affordable homes, every element has a purpose. Developments like this work best when they reflect the character of the place and the priorities of the people who live there – which is exactly what we have set out to do.”

The development will also provide £537,000 in local contributions through Section 106 agreements, supporting surrounding infrastructure and services. A show home is expected to open in early 2026, and the first properties launching for sale off-plan in October 2025.

Nestled close to the Hadlow Conservation Area, the site benefits from established village amenities including a convenience store, café and barbershop, and is ideally suited to professional families looking for a well-connected rural setting with strong community links.

Dandara has delivered homes for over 10,000 happy customers across the UK and has received more than 100 industry awards for quality, service and site performance. The Hadlow scheme continues that legacy with a focus on long-term value and place-making.

For more information on The Heathers or to view the available properties, please visit www.dandara.com/the-heathers/ or call 01243 684 577.