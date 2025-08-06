Housebuilder opens show home doors to buyers this weekend in Wymeswold

With the Loughborough Town Deal having already delivered nearly £27m of investment in 2025, funding projects like upgrades to canal footpaths, the expansion of SportPark and new events such as Music in the Park , the area has become an appealing place for families to live.

Independent housebuilder Dandara is responding to rising this demand with family friendly homes at The Meadows in Wymeswold, which will be available to view on August 9 and 10.

Prospective buyers will have the opportunity to view the full range of house types available at the site, including The Willow, The Gosford, The Penshurst, The Chartwell, The Goodwood, The Kingston and The Blenheim. Also, the Dandara sales team will be on hand to discuss any queries and the current incentives available.

Nestled in the charming village of Wymeswold, Dandara’s The Meadows is now over 80% sold and features a collection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes designed with country living in mind. From first-time buyers to second steppers and downsizers, Dandara’s Open House Weekend will offer something for everyone, especially those seeking a village lifestyle that is just 15 minutes away from the bustling town of Loughborough.

Loughborough’s economy is flourishing, driven by strategic investments, a thriving business environment and a strong emphasis on innovation and development, including a range of industries from manufacturing to advanced research. The town also offers a huge opportunity for further education with Loughborough University leading in the UK rankings for student life and experience, placing 7th in The Complete University Guide 2026, emphasising the town’s appeal to families.

Rachel Lindop, Sales Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “Loughborough is benefitting from major investment that’s transforming it into an even more appealing place for families to call home. At The Meadows, we are proud to support this growth by building high-quality homes that cater not just to families, but also first-time buyers and downsizers planning their future.

“Wymeswold offers residents the best of both worlds, with a quieter village lifestyle surrounded by countryside, while being only a short distance from a fast-evolving town. We are excited to welcome potential buyers to our open weekend on the 9th and 10th August, where they can see for themselves why this is a great place to live.”

Close by to The Meadows is a number of amenities close by for outdoor exploring including Wymeswold’s Bunny Old Wood and Ruddington’s Rushcliffe Country Park. Also, only 20-minutes away by car is the historic market town of Melton Mowbray, famous for its pork pies and Stilton cheese. Residents can find Wymeswold’s Three Crowns pub in the local village with beamed ceilings and cosy, open fires, which makes for a great spot after a countryside stroll.

Currently available at The Meadows is a selection of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom homes with prices starting from £325,000.

For further information on Dandara or The Meadows visit www.dandara.com or call 01509 380 237.