Housebuilder urges residents to look after wildlife

Funding from Castle Green enabled community groups to provide homes for nature

AS part of its commitment to be green by name and in nature, Castle Green Homes is supporting wildlife and is on a mission to educate homeowners.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder enlisted the help of Rossett resident Helen Handley, who lives near its Trevalyn Place development and has dedicated years of her life to supporting local wildlife including hedgehogs. She’s acted as an adviser on biodiversity and helped create guides for residents.

Helen explained: “I’ve been working with Castle Green to help entice wildlife onto their developments and have made suggestions of things they can do such as putting ramps for wildlife to climb out of the attenuation pond. The main thing I asked for was for hedgehog highways – small holes in the fence of every garden – and I’m pleased to see they’ve introduced them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m quite impressed by the amount of green space they will have at Trevalyn Place. The landscaping plan and most of the plants will be bug friendly.”

Castle Green’s Kirsten McColl, pictured with leaflets offering advice on how to welcome wildlife into gardens

Helen acted as a consultant on leaflets produced by Castle Green – one for children and one for adults – with tips on how to look after wildlife.

“I hope the new homeowners and the wider community will do what they can to help wildlife.”

The advice in the leaflets includes:

Leaving meaty dog or cat food out for hedgehogs

covering open drains so hedgehogs don’t get trapped

Not using slug pellets or pesticides

Castle Green sales director Sian Pitt said: “We’re committed to creating communities where nature thrives. We’ve taken steps to include hedgehog highways in our developments, including Trevalyn Place, ensuring these little creatures can move safely between gardens in search of food and shelter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also sharing expertise and providing practical advice to help homeowners welcome wildlife into their outdoor spaces, ensuring our developments are not just homes for people, but for nature too. We believe education should start young, so we’ve also created fun, informative booklets and word searches to teach children about the importance of hedgehog conservation. Small changes—like adding a hedgehog highway or leaving a wild corner—can make a big difference.”

As part of its commitment to the local community and the environment, Castle Green has gifted £5,000 to good causes in the Rossett area via its Mission Green initiative. These include a community wellbeing garden, litter picking and homes for nature.

The Mission Green funding is in addition to the £900,000 of community investment agreed during the planning process to be distributed via the local authority.

Current availability at Trevalyn Place includes three and four-bedroom homes, priced from £334,995

Show homes at the development on Rossett Road are open daily from 10am to 5pm. For more information see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-wales/trevalyn-place/