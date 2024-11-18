Housebuilder's unique take on 'open plan' living

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national housebuilder has released an exclusive collection of ‘shell’ homes at a development in Gloucestershire.

Miller Homes, who is currently building new homes at the Cleve Wood development in the village of Thornbury, is delivering a total of 13 plots at the site which will be externally and structurally completed, with a view to its owner being given the opportunity to design the internal of the property for themselves.

This unique set of homes will be built to Miller Homes’ exacting specification externally, providing enough space for a typical three or four-bedroom property to be created by its owner. Prices start from £380,000, and buyers can choose from up to four different external designs.

The homes form part of the wider Cleve Wood development off Morton Way in Thornbury, which comprises a mix of two to four-bedroom homes, including affordable housing, an elderly care facility and a locally equipped area of play as part of Miller Homes’ scheme.

CGIs show how a 'shell' home at Cleve Wood will look externally, when complete

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “These homes at Cleve Wood provide a unique opportunity for customers to fulfil their desire to create their own dream home from the inside, using a high-specification Miller Homes property as the basis for their vision.

“The homes will all benefit from energy efficient components through the window and door fittings, insulation, and the strengths of being built using all the latest technology from our dedicated on site construction team.

“However, once the shell of each home is built, it will be over to the customer to expertly design their own home and create a masterpiece of their own which they can be truly proud of.

“Plus, as part of a new build development, the shell homes at Cleve Wood will be located in a prime position for local amenities, areas of play, public open space, schools and much more, offering the best of both worlds for those who have a creative eye and mind, and a desire to live in a home they’ve envisaged, with all the hallmarks of a structurally sound Miller Homes property.”

The ‘shell’ homes will be built to include all of the external features expected from a typical new build home, as well as the traditional levelling of a two-storey property.

Otherwise, the internal designs of the properties will be decided by the owner of each home individually, enabling each customer to create their own home while still benefiting from the energy efficiency of a new build property externally.

Buyers at the Cleve Wood development can choose between Ayrton, Barton, Creswell or Dolwood housing designs. Prices for the shell homes range from £380,000 to £455,000.

To find out more about the homes being built at Cleve Wood by Miller Homes, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/south-west/miller-homes-at-cleve-wood-thornbury.aspx.