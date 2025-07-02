Housing scheme opens in memory of community champion

The neighbourhood of Winshill gathered at Eager Close to remember Carol Eager, and witness a green ribbon cutting ceremony marking the opening of Trent & Dove’s latest project catering for the Over 55s.

The green colour signifies just some of Carol’s extensive support in the community, particularly dressing as the Grinch for children’s parties and events at Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre.

Affordable housing provider Trent & Dove honoured her memory by naming the development Eager Close, which features 16 two-bed accessible bungalows. These bungalows include features such as level access showers, which make them suitable for older residents, wheelchair users, and individuals with limited mobility.

Eager Close also supports local, older residents in downsizing while helping free up larger homes for growing families, making better use of existing housing stock and strengthening communities. This supports Trent & Dove's mission: Providing homes and services that enable people and communities to thrive.

This development was made possible through a strategic collaboration with Orbit, who invested £780,000 into the scheme - including funding from Voluntary Right to Buy receipts for the 12 rented homes. This partnership also included Homes England, whose £260,000 grant enabled Trent & Dove to provide four shared ownership homes.

This enabled Trent & Dove to provide four shared ownership homes on the site, allowing residents to part-own their homes.

Trent & Dove CEO Ursula Bennion said: “We are proud to name Eager Close in honour of Carol Eager, ensuring her memory lives on - not only within her family, but also in the hearts of the wider community and the residents who will call this place home.

“This development was made possible through a strong partnership between Trent & Dove, Homes England, and Orbit, whose generous support helped turn this vision into reality. The timing is especially significant, as the recent spending review has unlocked additional funding to create more affordable homes in the future.”

Carol passed away at the age of 61 in 2022, surrounded by her family, following a battle with lung cancer.

Her daughter Dianne Dennis said her mother would have loved being immortalised in a development named after her.

“When they announced it would be called Eager Close, I couldn’t believe it. You never truly realise the impact someone has had on others until moments like this.

“Mum worked closely with Kim Smith at Winshill Neighbourhood Resource Centre for many years. She got involved in everything — always helping out and dressing up for events.

“She was a child at heart; people often said she was the female version of Peter Pan. She delivered food parcels for the centre, and would often go out of her way to support people who didn’t quite qualify but were clearly struggling. She always went above and beyond.

“She was also well known for helping to create the famous Poppy Man - made from knitted poppies crafted by members of the centre. Mum stitched them together into a figure which went on tour to places like Morrison’s.

“On top of all that, she cared full-time for my younger brother Aslam, who has disabilities, and also looked after my children while I worked night shifts to train as a midwife. Without her support, I couldn’t have done it.

“It’s been hard. She was the rock of our family.”

Mayor of East Staffordshire Kim Smith was a close friend of Carol and cut the ribbon alongside Ursula Bennion, Dianne Dennis and Carol’s son Aslam.

In an emotional speech during the opening, Kim said: “Carol loved being a child, and just enjoying life. If you saw Carol, you saw Aslam, they were never apart.

“To have a street named after her, she would be absolutely overwhelmed with it. Everytime I go past, it makes me think of Carol and what she would think about it.”

About Eager Close

From the outset, the principles of the Winshill Parish Council Neighbourhood Plan help shape the development.This included a clear preference for bungalows over two- or three-storey homes and a commitment to infill development within the parish, rather than expanding into greenfield land.

Through a consultation and the planning process, residents asked us for a mix of one- and two-bedroom homes, affordable housing options, and designs that would suit retired people and those with reduced mobility.

The homes are built on previously derelict brownfield land - meaning no greenfield space was used. Eager Close offers 200% car parking provision, visitor spaces, and electric vehicle charging points.

Each home is finished to a high standard, with a fitted kitchen including oven, hob, and extractor, a level access shower room, carpets and flooring throughout, and patio doors opening onto private, turfed rear gardens.

These homes also include double glazing, wall, roof and floor insulation, and energy-efficient boilers.

Trent & Dove also preserved as much of the site’s natural environment as possible. Existing trees and natural features have been retained where feasible, and the development incorporates bird and bat boxes as well as hedgehog-friendly garden access points - supporting local biodiversity.

Eager Close not only addresses a local shortfall in deliverable housing sites but also supports the broader need for affordable housing in this area - helping young families remain local and allowing older residents to stay within their community. It’s a step forward in ensuring the continued vitality of Winshill for generations to come.

1 . Contributed Carol Eager's family and friends alongside Mayor of East Staffordshire Kim Smith Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Eager Close Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Eager Close Photo: Submitted Share