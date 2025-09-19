How students can safely drive to university this new term

Jan Baborak on Unsplash

This weekend, thousands of students across the UK will be packing up their cars and heading to university, with nearly a third bringing their own vehicle along for the journey. Head of Road Safety at Nextbase, Bryn Brooker is reminding drivers how to stay safe on the roads.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dangers of Overloaded Vehicles

“Heading to university often means packing your car full of essentials, but overloading can affect handling and make driving harder, especially if you’re not used to it. Highway Code 161 reminds drivers to keep mirrors clear and maintain a rear view, which can be difficult with a packed car. While blocking the rear view isn’t illegal, exceeding weight limits, affecting control, or obstructing the front view could land you with up to £300 in fines and as many as 11 licence points. For new drivers, that could mean losing your licence after just 6 points.”

Parking Pitfalls at University

“Unloading also carries risks, as finding safe parking isn’t always straightforward. Be aware of restrictions such as resident-only zones, double yellows, and permits. Avoid blocking driveways or pavements to prevent fines. Highway Code 249/252 also offers advice on parking safely on hills, at night, and on busy roads, vital for your safety, your car’s, and others on the road.”

The Alarming Trend of Impaired Driving

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another alarming trend we are noticing is the number of young people getting into the cars of drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Our research reveals that nearly half (49%) of 16-34-year-olds admit they have been driven by someone who may have been over the limit, with 43% of Gen Z and 52% of Millennials saying they had taken this risk. With Freshers’ Week and the start of term bringing plenty of social events, it’s important to plan ahead for safe travel. Whether that means booking a taxi, arranging a lift with someone you trust, or walking home with friends, making a safe choice ensures you enjoy the night without putting yourself or others at risk."

Enjoy and be safe

University represents one of life's most exciting chapters, filled with new friendships, experiences, and independence. By taking simple precautions, students can fully embrace everything university life has to offer while keeping themselves and others safe.