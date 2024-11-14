How to celebrate World Kindness Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A wellbeing expert has shared her tips on how to show kindness, ahead of a major day of celebration.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Kindness Day was observed all round the world on 13 November. It was first introduced in 1998 by the World Kindness Movement and observed in many countries.

World Kindness Day is also a way of boosting our own wellbeing, as kindness has a positive effect on our mental and physical health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here wellbeing expert and author Lynn Crilly provides ways of including kindness into your everyday life:

User (UGC) Submitted

1. Volunteer your time

You might be cash poor but if you have a little extra time in your schedule, you should try to volunteer. Giving up some of your free time to help others can make their day. This can make you feel good in the process. By giving your time to causes you support you can also meet new people who share your interests and perhaps create new friends. Helping out in an animal shelter or visiting elderly people who may be lonely are just two ideas where your time can make a real impact.

2. Hugging Helps

One of the best ways of showing kindness and support to friends and loved ones is to give them a hug. “Oxytocin, also called the ‘cuddle hormone’ , is released from human contact,” she says. “It can help lower the heart rate and reduce stress levels and can even help reduce pain from inflammation and promote wound healing.”

3. Provide a helping hand

Random acts of kindness can be easier than you think. Whether it’s holding a door open for someone who has their hands full or the person behind you entering a store, it takes about ten seconds of your time and shows that other person that they do matter. Another way to offer a helping hand is to check in on a neighbour to see if they need any help with jobs. You can double up the social interaction by taking them shopping or to an appointment, rather than just doing the task for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering a random act of kindness can be easier than you may think. One of the easiest ways to share your positive energy is to hold the door open for someone. Whether it’s an elderly person, a person with their hands full, or just the man or woman following you into the store, you don’t need a reason to hold the door. It costs you roughly ten seconds of your time and can make the other person’s day.

4. Pay a compliment

We tend to gravitate towards people that show us kindness. This is mainly because kindness reduces the emotional distance between each other and helps us to feel more bonded. One way of showing kindness to someone else is to pay them a compliment. It costs nothing, can help boost self-esteem and it could even help bridge a gap which might exist between two people.

5. Donate your unwanted items

We all have things in our houses – and particularly our wardrobes – we don’t use. The items you take off the shelf only to dust aren’t doing you any good, but they could make a real difference to someone else. Those on the lowest incomes rely on charity shops or sites like recycle for everyday items. And the charity shops themselves need good quality donations so they can continue to support their work.

6. Offer technological help

For younger people who are more likely to be short of cash, their knowledge of digital technology can be so helpful to the older generation. As more of life moves online, including access to healthcare, taking time to help someone get online or show them how to use an app is a great way of helping others. Plus, it allows you to spend time with someone who might be lonely – but also has a lot of life experience they can share.