How to set up a phone for an older person

Mobile provide spusu explains how to set up on older person with a phone for International Day of Older Persons

Staying in touch with older loved ones, whether they live nearby or far away, is important. But getting hold of them isn’t always easy. As our gadgets get smarter, it’s more important than ever that seniors can navigate them confidently. Ahead of International Day of Older Persons on October 1, SIM-only mobile provider spusu shares five ways to help the older generation master their smartphones.

Adjust display settings

Often, the biggest challenges come with usability of the device, and small tweaks can make a world of difference. One of the simplest yet most effective ways to make a smartphone more senior-friendly is by adjusting the device’s display settings. This could include increasing the text size and switching on bold text to make reading messages and app names easier.

Many phones also offer features like “high contrast” or “dark mode,” which can improve visibility depending on user preference. If your loved one struggles to read a restaurant menu or bus timetable, the built-in Magnifier tool can transform their phone into a pocket-sized reading aid. This is available on both iOS and Android devices, and is found in the ‘accessibility’ section under the device’s settings.

Simple adjustments to settings, navigation and display can make a big difference to how older people stay connected

Simplify communication

For many older people, staying in touch with family is the main reason to use a smartphone, but actually making or answering a call can be a struggle. Setting up “Favourite Contacts” or a “Speed Dial” list ensures they can quickly reach their loved ones without scrolling through a long contact list.

Voice assistants like Apple’s Siri or Google Assistant are useful for hands-free communication by eliminating fiddly screen tapping altogether.

Customise ring tones

It’s not uncommon that calls or messages to older people go unanswered, so customising alerts can make a big difference. Simple tweaks such as turning on haptic feedback, enabling flashing light notifications or boosting the ringtone volume in the settings can make sure contact isn’t missed.

Assigning unique ringtones to family members such as a daughter, son or grandchild can also be reassuring as a familiar tune lets them know instantly who’s getting in touch. The same goes for assigning photos to contacts so that a familiar face appears on the screen when getting in touch.

Make navigation easier

For seniors with limited experience of smartphones, navigating one can feel overwhelming — especially when a plethora of apps are scattered across multiple screens. Simplifying the layout by organising apps into folders or groups and keeping apps to a minimum, on one screen can be hugely beneficial by making the phone easier to navigate.

Navigation can also be made easier by adding larger widgets for the clock, calendar or the weather, which ensures everyday essentials are within easy reach. With everything just one tap away, staying connected feels far less intimidating and easier to facilitate. For Samsung users, enabling Easy Mode simplifies the interface with larger icons, clearer text and fewer distractions, making the device easier to navigate.

Safety and support

Beyond communication and convenience, setting up an older person’s smartphone with their physical safety in mind can provide further assurance to friends and relatives. Setting up emergency contacts ensures that help is only a button away, while features such as location sharing, SOS calling or a Medical ID could be lifesaving in urgent situations. Ensuring the phone feels like a safety net, not just another gadget, can bring peace of mind to both parties.

Older people can often feel alienated from the modern devices the younger generation uses so easily. But smartphones don’t have to be a source of stress or confusion. With a few simple adjustments, smartphones can genuinely support everyday life, not over complicate it.