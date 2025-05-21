Howdens opens new Ryde depot, company’s third on the Isle of Wight

Howdens latest depot opening at Ryde.

Trade kitchen supplier Howdens has opened the doors to a new depot in Ryde, located at Unit 4-6, Endeavour Court, Nicholson Road, Ryde, PO33 1FD, as the company expands its Isle of Wight footprint, with a total of three depots now operating on the island.

The new opening has created six new local jobs, and carries stock in the depot including over 100 kitchen and fitted bedroom collections, from best on budget shaker designs to premium modern slab styles, plus joinery, doors, flooring and more, all available to take away from local stock for best availability and convenience, saving tradespeople time on their jobs. Howdens make their rigid cabinets in their own factories, and are easy to fit and built to last, backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee.

Local tradespeople can take advantage of services such as the company’s free home measure and design service, Template and Fit solid surface worktops and Paint to Order timber kitchens available in 24 colours. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of brands such as Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring and their latest own brand launch, Fuller & Forge ironmongery.

Luke Chandler, Depot Manager of Howdens Ryde said; “We are delighted to open our doors to welcome trade customers from the local area, at our third site on the Isle of Wight. Our friendly team has extensive design and customer service experience and is on hand to help our local tradespeople, and support them with their jobs.”

Howdens products are only available through the trade, as their trade know-how ensures every job is completed to the highest standard. Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and the depot can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.

The Howdens Ryde depot is open 7:30am – 5:00pm Monday to Friday and 7:30am – 12:00pm Saturday at Unit 4-6, Endeavour Court, Nicholson Road, Ryde, PO33 1FD– with full details to be found here: www.howdens.com/find-a-depot/ryde.