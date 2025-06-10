Howdens pilots free tool marking kit scheme to help protect tradespeople from theft

Howdens, the UK’s number one trade kitchen supplier, will give away free tool marking kits to tradespeople at two depots in Kent at Gillingham and Strood on Wednesday, June 18 as part of its popular national Big Howdens Trade Day, as a move to help prevent tool theft in the area.

Tool theft is an increasing issue for self-employed tradespeople, whose livelihoods rely on having the right tools to complete their jobs. Each toolkit can be used to mark up to 50 pieces of equipment, giving tradespeople extra peace of mind.

Will Hallett, Regional Director at Howdens said: “We know that tool theft is a growing problem and a massive disruption for our trade customers. Our pilot scheme, as part of our national Trade Day, aims to support local tradespeople with free tool marking kits to give them reassurance and more protection.”

The free tool marking kits will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to local tradespeople visiting the depots as part of the Big Howdens Trade Day – when Howdens will offer trade customers discounts on selected products, including joinery and doors.

Howdens offers a wide range of kitchen and bedroom collections, from best on budget to premium timber kitchens with 24 paint-to-order options, along with joinery, doors, and flooring. Kitchens feature rigid cabinets and are manufactured in their factories and are backed by a 25-year cabinet guarantee. All products are available from stock at over 850 depots across the UK and Republic of Ireland, ensuring availability when needed. Howdens is also the exclusive supplier of Lamona appliances, Oake & Gray flooring, and Fuller & Forge ironmongery, providing a complete solution for any project.

Homeowners can get started by booking a free design appointment online, and local depots can help in finding a tradesperson if needed.