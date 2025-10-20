“Huge smiles” all round: Perryfields Infant School unveils new playground

Three pupils playing in Sunshine Garden

Recently, Perryfields Infant School, in Springfield, Chelmsford, opened its new playground following a successful funding bid for £45,000. The playground, called ‘Sunshine Garden’, offers all pupils at the Essex infant school an inclusive and recreational play space.

The inclusion bid from Essex Local Authority, won by Miss Williams, Perryfields’ Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator (SENCO), has funded a range of sensory playground apparatus, such as a sensory tunnel and rope play equipment. The equipment varies in shape, size and texture to suit a range of physical needs and was chosen for its abilities to support children’s cognitive and physical development, and self-regulation. All pupils at the school including those with special education needs and disabilities (SEND) benefit from the new playground facilities.

Mrs Reid, Headteacher at Perryfields Infant School, said: “At Perryfields, we welcome all children, and ensure that those who may have additional needs are successfully supported. Our new playground helps make this possible. As you can imagine, Sunshine Garden is extremely popular and it has been an absolute joy to see the huge smiles on children’s faces during their breaks. A big thank you to Miss Williams and Essex Local Authority who helped to make this happen!”