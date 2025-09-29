Human Appeal launches biggest Wrap Up campaign ever - aiming to collect 10,000 coats

Wrap Up 2025

Human Appeal, one of the UK’s leading humanitarian aid charities, announces the 10th anniversary of its national Wrap Up campaign, to collect and deliver coats and warm clothing to vulnerable communities in need, to help them stay warm this winter. Running from the 6th October until the 3rd November, Wrap Up will take place across major UK cities: Glasgow, Bradford, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham, the Black Country, Luton and London.

Human Appeal marks 10th anniversary with biggest Wrap Up ever

To collect 10,000 coats for those in need this winter

Winter, a time of festivities, family and celebration, can also be a time of extreme hardship for many. Today, Human Appeal, one of the UK’s leading humanitarian aid charities, announces the 10th anniversary of its national Wrap Up campaign, to collect and deliver coats and warm clothing to vulnerable communities in need, to help them stay warm this winter.

Originally launched in 2015, Wrap Up now celebrates its 10th year. Running from the 6th October until the 3rd November, Wrap Up will take place across major UK cities: Glasgow, Bradford, Leeds, Manchester, Leicester, Birmingham, the Black Country, Luton and London.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, this year’s Wrap Up has the ambitious goal of making it the biggest Wrap Up ever - collecting 10,000 coats and 30,000 winter clothing items (scarves, gloves, hats, and jumpers). This anniversary aims to build on its banner success last year, when Wrap Up received record results: 7,012 coats and 18,532 winter clothing items.

Wrap Up will take place in partnership with Human Appeal’s partners: SafeStore, Hands On London, Network Rail and Bag2Charity. Donated winter clothing will be distributed among Human Appeal’s network of charities to support people experiencing homelessness, refugees, asylum seekers, victims of domestic abuse and children facing hardship.

As global crises and the ongoing cost of living crisis continue to incur hardship on families and individuals across the UK, Human Appeal calls on the public to donate what they can to spread a message of support to the most vulnerable communities this winter. Last year, research from Uswitch found that more than 1.7 million households would not turn on their heating due to rising costs. This is even more dire for people without a fixed address, facing abuse or living in shelters, where access to heat and warm clothing isn’t guaranteed.

Razwan Faraz, Human Appeal’s Associate Director of UK Fundraising, comments, ‘For many of us, winter is a time of togetherness and celebration as we look ahead to the coming year. However, as many people across the UK continue to experience hardship, particularly those facing homelessness or seeking asylum, winter can be a time of fear. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of our annual Wrap Up campaign we encourage the public to donate what they can, to spread a message of unity and care with those less fortunate this winter.’

For more information, please visit theWrap Uppage on the Human Appeal website.