Hydrogen Safe delivers specialist training for Pembrokeshire College

Hydrogen Safe, the specialist training provider working with colleges and industry to equip people with the skills they need to work safely with hydrogen, has secured a contract to deliver its Level 1 Introduction to Hydrogen Safety qualification to three groups of students at Pembrokeshire College.

Initially working with three cohorts of Level 3 engineering students, the training will give them a unique insight into how hydrogen could impact on their career opportunities as businesses implement more sustainable ways of working.

Having previously secured funding from the Swansea Bay City Deal Skills and Talent Programme, this training will form part of the company’s commitment to educate local Welsh citizens to provide the skills and knowledge they need to work safely with hydrogen and access the opportunities that are becoming increasingly evident from the green energy sector.

In addition, the business will also develop digital assets to be used to deliver an immersive learning experience for the college. Calling upon a strategic partnership with RWE, the UK’s leading electricity generator, Hydrogen Safe will access its Pembrokeshire site, working alongside ARK Immersive, to create content for its Level 2 qualification.

Students from Pembrokeshire College engaged in a lesson

This will then be used in the college’s computer augmented virtual environment (CAVE’s), providing multisensory education experiences for students, through 3D images that are projected onto walls, floors and ceilings to mimic a virtual world. Tracking movements, students can interact with real-world scenarios digitally.

Green Energy Partnerships Director for Hydrogen Safe, Elizabeth Simon, comments: “We are very pleased to share that we will be working with Pembrokeshire College to provide students with access to the training that they will need to work safely with hydrogen.

“Given the growing number of hydrogen projects that have been announced in Wales over recent months, it is highly likely there will be an increase in the demand for talent with the knowledge needed to work confidently with green energy, including hydrogen.

“The courses and qualifications that are provided by Hydrogen Safe give a phased approach to learning and we look forward to working with Pembrokeshire College to ensure students are as informed as they can be, giving them access to long-term careers across a range of sectors.”

Head of Engineering and Computing at Pembrokeshire College, Arwyn Williams, comments: “At Pembrokeshire College, we want to give our students access to the qualifications and courses they will need to be at the forefront and access careers in the green energy sector.

“There is no doubt that as businesses start to implement more sustainable ways of working, the demand for talented people with the knowledge to work confidently and safely with hydrogen will increase.

“Ensuring our students are equipped and informed means that they have a better chance of securing a progressive and exciting career in the sector of their choice.”

This activity forms part of a wider piece of work in Wales that will see Hydrogen Safe collaborating with Neath Port Talbot College, Gower College Swansea and Coleg Sir Gar, alongside Pembrokeshire College.

Members of Hydrogen UK; the Hydrogen Energy Association; and Net Zero Skills Advisory Board, Hydrogen Safe works with businesses, education providers and individuals to deliver courses that meet with their specific objectives and sustainability goals.

For more information, please visit: www.hydrogensafe.org.uk and for regular updates follow: @Hydrogen Safe on LinkedIn.