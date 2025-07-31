I lost my ten-year-old brother to cancer so I set up a tiny gig in his name. Now it's a full-blown festival and I've raised £700k for charity

It was a persistent summer cough that drove Kim Newton to the doctor with her youngest son Ted.

She was told she was worrying about nothing and sent away. When Ted did not improve, she returned to the doctor.

“She kept going. She wasn’t happy. She kept pushing through August and September. Then in November, he was diagnosed with pneumonia. And then it became double pneumonia,” Ted’s brother, Tom Newton, 36, remembers.

Ted had a scan before a procedure to clear out his lungs when they discovered he was seriously ill with rare cancer Ewing Sarcoma in 2008.

“They discovered a tumour the size of a small rugby ball inside his left side of his chest,” says Tom.

“So his heart was pushed over and his left lung was pretty much flat. He went through intensive chemotherapy for six rounds, had an eight-hour operation to remove the tumour, followed by another six lots of chemotherapy. He battled it for just under a year and a half of different treatments before passing away in 2010.”

He was just ten years old.

Tom, from Dorset, says: “Ted was so lovely. An absolute gentle giant. He was massive, for ten. Bigger than everyone in his class. But he was really gentle, loved animals, and was just a real happy, smiley lad. And far too funny for his age. He was really switched on and really socially intelligent. He was just an amazing guy.”

The Newtons’ heartbreaking loss “took the soul” out of the family and unleaded a tsunami of emotions that pushed their strength and resilience to their limits Tom says.

“It was just evil. I'm a fulltime firefighter and I’ve seen some pretty harrowing and horrendous things, and nothing compares to 18 months of the children's cancer ward. No matter how horrendous the jobs I've been to - that was haunting. It was hard for me as a big brother, but it was hell for my parents. I can’t even process what that did to them,” Tom says.

After losing Teddy, the family wanted to raise money for the charities that had supported them, so they held sponsored skydives, mountain climbs and cricket matches.

A year after Ted died, Tom’s friends and family organised a gig in the restaurant of The Greyhound pub in Blandford, Dorset, and raised £500.

Kim, dad Owen and sister Phoebe then used the money to fund the very first Teddy Rocks event at The Corn Exchange in Blandford in 2012, which raised £2,500.

With each subsequent year, bigger and bigger events were held, until the Teddy Rocks festival at Charisworth Farm, Blandford Forum this year saw record-breaking attendance with 15,000 revellers across three days.

130 acts performed across eight stages, including Dick and Dom, B*witched and Peter Andre - with Kim running the catering for 200 volunteers who worked day and night to run the event.

So far, the Newton family and its remarkable team of volunteers have made a staggering £700,000 which has gone to charities Teddy20, a charity set up by the Newtons to provide emotional and financial support for children and young people receiving cancer treatment, alongside, Young Lives vs. Cancer, Bone Cancer Research Trust, George’s Rockstars, and Alfie’s Wish.

“We also set up a research grant called Ted’s legacy. Where scientists can bid from the pot to experiment with new treatments and breakthroughs - so we are directly leading the fight with bone cancer research, which is amazing. It’s a bit strange that me and my silly mates can put a gig on and do something quite powerful at the end of it. It’s pretty wild.

“2025 was a very special year for Teddy Rocks. It was the first year to sell out and was at a level we never thought possible when this all started back in a pub almost 15 years ago,” Tom says.

Tickets for the 2026 festival, taking place between Friday 1st and Sunday 3rd May 2026, are available now at Teddy Rocks Festival from £22.20 for children (aged 5 to 15) and £44.40 for adults. Campervan tickets are already sold out, which organisers say is a huge achievement in a climate where festivals are struggling and regularly shutting up shop.

Not only have the family raised incredible amounts of money for charity, the events have kept their focus during the dark days of their grief, Tom says.

“This year has been record-breaking. The festivals have kept Ted’s memory alive and it’s kept us all driven and focused. I don’t know what we'd be doing without them.

“We will never stop fighting to help the children who need our support. By supporting Teddy Rocks you are contributing to the most amazing charities enabling them to do crucial work. This is so much more than a music festival, it’s a real family,” he adds.