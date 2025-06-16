A year ago, I stood at a crossroads. I was at my heaviest weight, feeling sluggish, unwell, and increasingly frustrated with myself. As a social prescriber for the NHS, I spent my days supporting others in leading healthier lives, yet I felt like I wasn’t truly embodying that message. My weight had held me back for years—not just physically, but emotionally—affecting my confidence and my ability to fully embrace life’s opportunities

I had tried weight loss programs before, including Slimming World, but I never made it to my target. Each time, I convinced myself I could maintain my progress alone, only to slip back into old habits. But when I rejoined Slimming World, something clicked. This time was different.

Finding the Right Support

Walking into my Slimming World group that first Saturday morning was daunting. I felt ashamed that I had lost control, embarrassed to step on the scales. But instead of judgment, I was met with warmth, encouragement, and a sense of belonging. My consultant and the group created an environment where no one felt alone in their struggles.

Before and after, from 17st 13.5Ib to 10st 5Ib in 52 weeks (7st 8.5Ib lighter)

It wasn’t just about the numbers on the scale. The weekly talks provided motivation and practical advice that helped me make better choices. When I hit a plateau or struggled with food cravings, I wasn’t left to figure it out on my own—there was always someone with a tip, a success story, or simply a reassuring word.

Transforming My Life

Through Slimming World, I learned that sustainable weight loss isn’t about restriction but about making realistic, long-term changes. I didn’t stop eating the food I loved—I simply changed the way I cooked it. I still enjoy a lovely spaghetti bolognese, but now I make it with 5% fat mince, lots of vegetables, and healthy swaps. I used to have Chinese and Indian takeaways all the time, especially on lazy weekends, but now I recreate those same comforting dishes using the Slimming World Fakeaway recipe book. They’re packed with flavour, filling, and I genuinely don’t miss the takeout.

I’ve also changed how I snack. Where before I might have reached for crisps or chocolate, I now enjoy a variety of healthy snacks—fresh fruit, yoghurt, boiled eggs, or Slimming World-friendly treats that keep me satisfied and on plan.

I did it! New beginnings for me and my Slimming World career ❤️

Beyond food, my entire approach to health changed. Before, I barely exercised beyond walking my dogs. Now, I swim, attend fitness classes, and even tried pickleball! I no longer struggle to keep up with my partner, Andy, on long walks. Instead of being held back by my weight, I embrace new experiences—including conquering my fear at Go Ape, something I never thought I’d have the confidence to do.

In just one year, I lost over seven stone. But what I’ve gained is even more valuable—self-belief, energy, and a renewed passion for life.

Becoming a Consultant—Giving Back What I’ve Gained

Slimming World didn’t just help me lose weight; it transformed my mindset, my habits, and my future. Now, I want to help others experience the same life-changing journey. That’s why I’ve made the decision to become a Slimming World consultant.

At my heaviest 17st 13.5Ib

I know firsthand how daunting weight loss can feel, how easy it is to doubt yourself, and how powerful the right support can be. I want to create a space where people feel inspired, supported, and capable of making lasting changes—just as my consultant and group did for me.

For anyone struggling with their weight, wondering if they can do it—I promise you, you can. I’ve been where you are, and I know how hard it feels. But with the right guidance, a supportive community, and the belief that change is possible, you can achieve anything.

I’m excited to begin this next chapter, not just as someone who has transformed their own life, but as someone ready to help others transform theirs.

Slimming World really does change life’s and makes dreams come true.

