“I never planned to be a lorry driver – but it’s the best decision I ever made”

32-year-old Taylor Rust from Kent shares how an unexpected opportunity led her down a family legacy she never knew existed

For 32-year-old Taylor Rust from Kent, becoming a lorry driver was never part of the original plan. But when a driving apprenticeship caught her attention, it was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up and she hasn’t looked back since.

Taylor originally intended to train as a mechanic. However, she was unable to begin this training due to certain challenges, specifically related to her age and the fact Taylor had already completed an apprenticeship during her college education. That’s when a chance to complete a driving apprenticeship came her way. Attracted by the freedom of the open road and the chance to build a career in the dynamic logistics sector, Taylor chose to switch up her career and pursue driving instead. Taylor is unusual in her choice of career, as research from Generation Logistics shows that over 90% of the UK has never considered a career within logistics1.

Two years later, Taylor is now a proud HGV driver for Asda based at Erith CDC in Belvedere, Kent, for a career which sees her regularly travelling across the country, and loving every moment of it.

Taylor Rust, Asda

Alongside her job, Taylor is also an ambassador for Generation Logistics, an awareness campaign aimed at highlighting the vast opportunities available within the logistics sector. Through her advocacy, she encourages young people to explore careers in logistics, sharing her own journey as an example of the sector’s potential for growth and success.

“I always knew I wanted to work in the automotive world,” Taylor explains. “I’ve loved trucks for as long as I can remember. I used to go to truck shows and racing events, and I even went to work with my dad when I was younger. But I never thought I’d end up driving them!”

Taylor’s decision to seize the unexpected opportunity to complete a driving apprenticeship didn’t just lead her into a new profession - it led her into a family legacy. “It wasn’t until after I passed my HGV test that I found I’m the sixth generation in my family to become a lorry driver. It was a real full-circle moment. I’d followed in my dad’s footsteps without even realising.”

Although she admits it came with challenges, Taylor quickly found her stride behind the wheel. “Lorries are huge, and it can feel daunting at first, but you do get used to it. It becomes second nature. Now, I love the independence and the trust that comes with being out on the road. I enjoy my own company, and I get to listen to music all day as I travel. It’s really peaceful.”

With both her partner and father also driving lorries, it’s clear the Rust family knows a thing or two about the sector. Taylor now encourages others - especially women - to explore the same path. “I would highly encourage any woman to pursue a career as a lorry driver. Take your time, practice, and listen to the advice people offer you. If you love vehicles, this could be the perfect career for you.”

Reflecting on how far she’s come, Taylor adds: “I never imagined myself here, but I genuinely love my job. It’s empowering, it’s rewarding, and it suits my personality perfectly. Sometimes, the best career moves are the ones you didn’t plan.”

Bethany Windsor, Programme Director at Generation Logistics, agrees: “Taylor’s story shows the incredible impact of being open to unexpected opportunities and following your instincts. Whether you're drawn to logistics through family or find your way another route, this sector has a place for everyone. It’s a field full of training opportunities, chances to travel and the freedom to build an independent and rewarding career.

“At Generation Logistics, we’re working hard to show young people just how dynamic and diverse this sector can be - and to help them see themselves as part of its future.”

To discover which logistics role might suit your strengths and passions, take the quiz at: www.generationlogistics.org/find-your-future