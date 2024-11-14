'I'm a fire safety expert - avoid these hidden Christmas decoration hazards'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over the next few weeks, homeowners across the UK and Ireland will be pulling out boxes of Christmas decorations to transform their homes into winter wonderlands. But as festive lights and decorations go up, so does the risk of fire hazards that many people overlook.

Fire safety experts are urging everyone to be vigilant with their seasonal displays, particularly when it comes to using electrical decorations safely.

"As the holiday season approaches, it's essential to remember that Christmas decorations—particularly electrical items like lights—can present serious fire hazards if they aren’t inspected and used safely. One of the biggest risks comes from using lights or decorations with frayed or exposed wires. These issues often arise from age, wear, or improper storage and can cause sparks or overheating when plugged in. Before you use any decorations from previous years, examine each item closely. Look for fraying, cracked insulation, or loose connections, and safely discard anything damaged—better safe than sorry!"

"Many people overlook the danger of overloading sockets or using the wrong type of extension lead, particularly with outdoor displays. Every extension lead and plug has a maximum load capacity, and exceeding this can lead to overheating and even fire. Ensure you’re using UK-rated extension leads suitable for the power needs of your lights, and never daisy-chain multiple leads together. For outdoor decorations, always use leads that are waterproof and specifically rated for outdoor use."

"Placing decorations too close to heat sources is another common mistake. Even if the wiring is safe, lights can overheat if they’re tucked behind curtains, pressed against walls, or placed near flammable items like Christmas trees or furnishings. To reduce the risk of fire, allow lights and other electrical decorations plenty of space for airflow, reducing the chance of overheating. It’s recommended to keep real Christmas trees at least a metre away from heat sources such as fireplaces and radiators."

"Be mindful of daily use, as well—turn off all Christmas lights and unplug decorations when you’re not home or going to bed. Modern LED lights are cooler and safer than older bulbs, but leaving them unattended still presents a risk if a fault develops. As a precaution, installing a working smoke alarm in rooms with Christmas displays is a simple but effective safety measure."

"Finally, always choose high-quality, certified decorations. Look for the British Standard (BS) or CE mark on your decorations, which indicates that the product meets UK safety standards. While cheaper, untested products may seem tempting, they often lack basic safety features and are more likely to present a fire risk. Spending a bit more on quality decorations can ensure a safer, worry-free Christmas."