'I'm grateful to do something positive' - Meet the dog lover who is making a difference this Volunteers' Week

Volunteers at Dogs Trust Basildon

Dogs Trust Basildon is marking Volunteers’ Week (2 - 8 June) by celebrating the incredible impact of its volunteers, and appealing for others to get involved.

Every year, Volunteers’ Week enables the charity to shine a spotlight on the vital role volunteers play and to say thank you to those hard-working individuals. Dogs Trust currently has 3,800 volunteers and 622 foster carers supporting its work in a wide variety of different roles. From caring for dogs in rehoming centres to helping in charity shops and providing foster homes for dogs in need, there’s something for every dog lover to get involved with.

Dogs Trust welcomes volunteers from all walks of life - anyone over 18 years old with a positive attitude and a love for dogs would be a great fit. Whether fresh out of college, working part-time, or enjoying retirement, there’s a role at Dogs Trust. No previous experience is required.

One of the incredible volunteers at Dogs Trust Basildon is Tessa Ansell, a Volunteer Dog Adoption Assistant. She says, "I consider it a real privilege to be able to spend some of my spare time helping the amazing team at Dogs Trust Basildon.

"I love working in the kennels, whether it's walking the dogs, cleaning their kennels and making a fresh bed with new toys for them to come back to or simply sitting with those who just need some love and reassurance. Working in the office and speaking to some of the people who are looking to adopt and to give these dogs a second chance is equally as rewarding.

"Every day is different and I'm really grateful for the opportunity to do something positive to help the dogs who so often find themselves here through no fault of their own."

Volunteering is a great way to meet people, learn new skills and give something back, all while making a genuine difference to the lives of dogs in need.

To find out more information, view details of current vacancies or to apply to be a volunteer at Dogs Trust, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/volunteering.