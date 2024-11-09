image-event: Anastasia Xirouchakis & Tanoa Sasraku at East Harting
image-event is an exhibition presented by image-event: a dialogue between artists Tanoa Sasraku (b. 1995) and Anastasia Xirouchakis (b. 1994), curated by Will Vetch (b. 1996).
‘Image-event’ is a phrase referring to Jean Baudrillard's philosophical investigations into photography and the image.
Baudrillard examines the image—as in photography, television and the internet—as a disconnection from reality. The image has been severed from the real world taking on its own reality, blurring the lines between truth and simulation. image-event explores themes surrounding memory, particularly in relation to both implanted memory and truthfulness.
What do images tell us about a situation? Can we ascertain a truthful depiction of an event from an artwork, a photograph? Does it really matter?
The venue is open by appointment only during exhibition dates, bookings are essential. See here for more.