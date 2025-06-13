Indoor skydiving plummets in price in Basingstoke to celebrate Father's Day

With Father's Day on the horizon, the price for an indoor skydiving experience is in 'free fall' at the iFLY centre in Basingstoke with a limited time special offer.

The iFLY Father's Day Indoor Skydiving Offer for Two, available through Experiences.co.uk, sees 66% slashed off the cost, reduced to just £54.99 to mark Father's Day on Sunday 15th June.

A truly uplifting experience, indoor skydiving is the perfect gift for dads who love an adrenaline thrill, and can be enjoyed with another family member, plus there's plenty of room for spectators.

The one-of-a-kind experience starts with a full pre-flight briefing before stepping into the chamber for two flights in the 120mph wind tunnel, pushed upwards by super powered fans.

Dan Jones, operations manager at Experiences.co.uk, said: "This is an incredible Father's Day deal for indoor skydiving, which is a truly exhilarating experience."

"Skydivers will enjoy the equivalent in free fall time of three tandem jumps, while It's also perfect to enjoy as a family as spectators are welcomed and can watch all the action."

While ideal for two people, this special offer, which is available at all UK iFLY locations, can also be enjoyed as an extended experience for one person.

Dan added: "Can there be a more unique way to spend Father's Day with dad? We don't think so."

"Just imagine the smile on his face when he finds out he'll be enjoying an indoor skydiving experience that will live long in the memory."

"It's an amazing discount, so we'd encourage anyone interested to jump at the chance before it's too late!"

For more information about Experiences.co.uk, which offers a huge selection of experiences including animal encounters, days out, pleasure flights and spa breaks, visit www.experiences.co.uk.