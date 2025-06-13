Insurance broker champions local community supporting events in Cockermouth and beyond

Talia Frazer at the Jonny Skelton Show & Sale.

A leading independent insurance broker in Cockermouth, has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the local community through its sponsorship of several key events.

TL Dallas proudly sponsored the Jonny Skelton Show & Sale - Cockermouth’s largest cattle sale of the year - held at Mitchell’s Auction Mart. This prestigious event brought together local farmers and livestock enthusiasts, showcasing 949 head of cattle, including 125 exceptional feeding bulls and 824 top-quality cattle. The initial judging of the cattle was followed by the championship competition and the main sale. TL Dallas representatives Lynne Taylor and Talia Frazer attended the event, presenting prizes to the Champion, N Cooper & Son, and Reserve Champion, T Trafford & Son, the latter being valued clients of the firm.

Account executive, Emma Irving, from TL Dallas, commented: “The Jonny Skelton Show & Sale isn’t just a sale, it’s a community cornerstone that brings people together, showcases regional excellence, and celebrates local heritage. We're proud to stand alongside our clients and the farming community, recognising the hard work and dedication that goes into their stock.”

In addition to supporting agricultural events, TL Dallas is also sponsoring broader community events including Workington Golf Club’s summer competition on the 9th August, a highlight in the local sporting calendar. TL Dallas is also donating a raffle prize to the Kirkgate Arts Centre in honour of its 30th anniversary celebrations. The centre, another valued client, plays a vital role in enriching Cockermouth’s cultural landscape through music, theatre, film, and community programming.

“We believe in giving back to the communities where we live and work,” added Emma. “Whether it’s agriculture, the arts, or local sport, these events foster connection and pride. Supporting them is not only a privilege but a responsibility we’re proud to uphold. As a long-standing part of the Cockermouth business landscape, we are focussed on building trusted relationships with clients across Cumbria and ensuring that our community-first ethos remains at the heart of our operations.”

TL Dallas is a family and employee-owned insurance broker that has a team of nine in Cumbria, based at Lakeland Business Park in Cockermouth, providing independent insurance broking and risk management services to a wide range of commercial and agricultural clients.