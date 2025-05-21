Interior design company secures dream home

National interior design company, Edward Thomas Interiors, has successfully purchased a modern new office and warehouse worth more than £2 million to facilitate its ongoing expansion.

Working exclusively in the new homes sector, the award-winning business designs and installs bespoke show homes, sales centres, marketing suites and retirement living complexes across the UK and has enjoyed significant growth throughout its 9 years in business.

Previously based in the King’s Norton Business Centre, the company’s move to these 25,000 square foot detached premises represents the next step in the evolution of the business.

The team at Edward Thomas Interiors relocated to Woolaston Road earlier this year following the successful completion of the purchase, with the legal work undertaken by the Commercial Property team at Talbots Law.

(L-R) Steve Hird, Co-founder of Edward Thomas Interiors and Andy Ward, Senior Associate Commercial Property Solicitor at Talbots Law

Talbots was able to complete the office and warehouse purchase in a timely manner, including assisting with the purchase of the freehold land, with Senior Associate solicitor Andy Ward leading on the deal.

Steve Hird, director and co-founder, Edward Thomas Interiors comments:“The Woolaston Road office and warehouse building was familiar as it was previously a competitor’s premises. However, when they announced they were ceasing trading and the building would be going up for sale, we realised this presented the opportunity we’d been looking for.

"We’d always had ambitions to own our own building but with the lease due for renewal on our current premises, the timing was right and we wanted to take quick action. Talbots has acted for me in a personal capacity so I knew they would react swiftly, and they didn’t disappoint. The whole transaction was completed within about three months.

"Woolaston Road is over 3.5 times the size of our previous HQ, so we’ve been able to bring all our divisions under one roof, from our client account team to designers and stylists, to warehousing and logistics. It also has dedicated meeting and breakout spaces, meaning we can host client briefings, design workshops and have room for social events too.”

Andy Ward, Senior Associate Commercial Property Solicitor, Talbots Law said: “We’ve greatly enjoyed working with Steve and the team on this deal and we’re delighted to have achieved such a positive result for them.

They’re going from strength-to-strength as a business and I look forward to seeing them continue to thrive, now that they’ve got the premises and the footprint that supports the work they’re doing across the country.”

The award-winning team at Edward Thomas Interiors comprises over 40 professionals who work nationwide on behalf of the UK’s best-known housebuilders.