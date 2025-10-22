Ipswich: Bramacare Expands as Eating Disorder Cases Surge

Bramacare, Ipswich

Bramacare, a leading UK provider of specialist eating disorder services, is expanding its provision in Ipswich with two new facilities.

The developments - a new 10-bedroom clinical unit in North Ipswich and six step-down studio apartments in the town centre - will provide more treatment options and strengthen Bramacare’s continuum of care, from acute medical support through to independent living.

The UK is facing a parallel crisis in eating disorders, with at least 1.25 million people affected. Hospital admissions have risen by 84 per cent in the past decade, and almost half of all cases involve people under 25.

Against this backdrop of growing demand, the North Ipswich facility will provide 24/7 clinical care for patients requiring medical treatment alongside rehabilitation. Designed for individuals not yet ready for step-down care, the unit offers a structured, medically supported environment with evidence-based therapies that prioritise both physical health and emotional wellbeing.

At Princes Street, in the heart of Ipswich, Bramacare will create six modern studio apartments for patients preparing to transition towards independence. These homes will form part of a dedicated step-down pathway, enabling residents to live more independently while still receiving tailored support from Bramacare’s specialist team.

Laetitia Beaujard-Ramoo, Director at Bramacare said: “The surge in eating disorder cases is one of the most urgent health challenges facing the UK today. Too many people - particularly young people - are struggling to get timely access to care. Our new facilities in Ipswich are part of the solution: creating more places, more pathways, and more opportunities for recovery.”

With demand for eating disorder services growing at an alarming rate, Bramacare’s expansion represents a timely and vital investment in specialist provision. By building capacity and broadening its care model, Bramacare is helping ensure that more people can access the right treatment, at the right time.