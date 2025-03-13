Ipswich community unites to create stunning mural at Riverhills Health Club & Day Spa

This week, the Ipswich community came together at Riverhills Health Club & Day Spa to create a breathtaking mural painting, named ‘Resurgam’ and showcasing the town’s iconic buildings and skyline, celebrating the unique charm of Ipswich through art.

Following a fire in June 2023, Riverhills is currently in the process of transforming its spa and wanted to create a mural to reflect the incredible community support that poured in during the aftermath, symbolising the strength, unity, and resilience of the Ipswich community. The new facilities and stunning spa are set to reopen in May 2025.

Led by Emma Read, a talented mural specialist from Make Your Mark Events, this interactive mural was a fantastic way for members and the community to get involved with the exciting changes happening at Riverhills while celebrating what makes Ipswich so special. Taking place on the 24th and 25th February, the event welcomed health club members, regular spa goers, the club’s former owners, and members of staff to all pick up a paintbrush and take part in this meaningful project.

With 70 mural spaces filled, many were inspired by heartfelt stories. One member painted skis, symbolising her health journey at Riverhills. Once reliant on the pool for mobility, she turned to Zumba after the fire as she was unable to use the pool. Now, with improved mobility, she’s even skiing again, something she never thought possible. Another member painted semi colons and green ribbons to represent the positive impact that Riverhills has had on many member's journey with mental health.

Now completed, the mural stands as a powerful representation of the community’s role in shaping the next chapter of Riverhills’ story. It will remain along the corridor, bridging the health club with the new spa facilities and has been named ‘Resurgam’, meaning ‘I will rise again’.

Dave Courteen, Managing Director at Riverhills says: “We are absolutely thrilled with our new spa mural. It was wonderful to see our members come together over two days, picking up paintbrushes and contributing to a piece of art that symbolises the incredible community we have here and all the support we’ve received over the past two years. It’s great to have this reminder on our building and we are beyond excited to see everyone enjoy the new facilities soon.”

Emma Read, Owner and Lead Artist at Make Your Mark Event, said: “It was lovely seeing the Riverhills members and staff come together to create something truly meaningful. Many chose designs that held deep personal significance and showed their appreciation to the club, making the experience even more special. At Make Your Mark Events we are all about creating connections through art, so it was an honour to be part of such a heartfelt moment.”