Ipswich inflatable theme park offering discounted bookings this half-term
Located in Cardinal Park, the inflatable theme park is a firm family favourite, and is offering exclusive discounts for the half term.
Matt Ball, co-owner of Inflata Nation, said: “We’ve been basking in the sunshine for the last few weeks but that looks to be changing for half term as showers are predicted to return.
“A trip to Inflata Nation is always the perfect family activity, come rain or shine. With plenty on offer to suit all ages and abilities, it's bound to brighten your day.
“Our inflatable arenas where friends and families, little ones and big kids can come and let off some steam.”
Visitors can book online now and receive a 10% discount using code SAVE10IPSW.
Inflata Nation is the UK’s largest inflatable theme park brand, with branches in towns and cities including Colindale, Hull, Glasgow, Birmingham and Telford.
Its Ipswich site offers slides, climbing walls, giant ball pools and assault courses, with something for all ages and abilities to enjoy.
And it has firmly established itself as a must-visit family fun day destination in the community.
For more information, visit https://www.inflatanation.com/