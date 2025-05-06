Is Rochford home to the next Screwfix Trade Apprentice?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aspiring local plumbing and heating engineer makes it through to the final

Rochford-based apprentice Daisy Turner, aged 25, has been announced as one of the top ten finalists for this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition.

Aspiring plumbing and heating engineer, Daisy, who is currently studying a Level 3 NVQ Plumbing and Heating course at Barking and Dagenham College, will join nine other trade apprentices from across the UK and Ireland, in a bid to be crowned Screwfix Trade Apprentice 2025.

The winner, who will be announced at the two-day final in May, will take home an incredible prize bundle of tools, training and technology worth £10,000 – while also scooping £2,000 worth of Screwfix vouchers for their college.

Finalist Daisy Turner

Since starting her plumbing and heating journey, Daisy has unlocked a passion for sustainability, learning about air source heat pumps, and educating her customers on energy efficiency. Having self-funded her level 2 training, Daisy now works for a company handling both commercial and domestic projects.

Driven by a passion for both personal and professional growth, Daisy consistently pushes beyond her comfort zone – a mindset that has earned her several awards. Daisy’s unmatched commitment for her trade, dedication to going the extra mile for customers, and relentless work ethic saw her stand out in the semi-finals, after being selected from more than 2,000 applications.

Commenting on the announcement, Daisy said: “I always knew I wanted to pursue a hands-on career and having originally been discouraged from joining the trade, I can’t believe I’ve made it through to the finals of this year’s Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition. When I submitted my application, I never dreamed I’d make it this far. It’s also so exciting to be representing Rochford at the national final.

“The plumbing and heating industry is highly rewarding to work in, and so to be recognised for my skills and dedication at this level is such a huge compliment.

“The competition is an incredible opportunity to showcase what I’ve learned so far, while highlighting the importance of trade apprentices in shaping the future of the plumbing and heating industry – and I’m looking forward to the final where I can take my creativity and skills to a new level.”

The final

Hosted at Google's UK Office in London on 7-8 May, the competition’s final promise to be a challenging yet rewarding experience.

The final will offer the top 10 the chance to network and participate in workshops hosted by industry experts and will see each of them interviewed by an expert panel of judges.

The judges include representatives from Screwfix, the Chartered Institute of Plumbing & Heating Engineering (CIPHE), the National Inspection Council for Electrical Installation Contracting (NICEIC), the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and Screwfix Top Tradesperson Mohammed Rahman. Alongside the interviews, DEWALT will be showcasing some exciting product demonstrations, the team from SITE will be sharing the latest workwear and finalists will have the opportunity to get creative in some team-building workshops.

Screwfix Marketing Director, Jack Wallace shared his enthusiasm for the competition, saying: “Apprenticeships are vital to the growth of the trade industry, ensuring we have talented individuals entering the workforce with the skills required to succeed.

“The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition is about spotlighting passionate apprentices who are paving the way for the future. We’re thrilled to celebrate this next generation of tradespeople. The talent we see is just getting better and better, so I already know it will be a tricky decision for the judges to make on the day. I wish all finalists the best of luck!”

The Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition celebrates the best new talent in the trade industry.

Through events like this, Screwfix aims to inspire and support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, shining a spotlight on the diversity, innovation and rewarding opportunities within the trade sector.

To learn more about the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition and this year’s finalists, visit https://www.screwfix.com/landingpage/tradeapprentice