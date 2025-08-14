Jet Plant Hire backs Evesham strongman’s epic charity lorry pull
Mark Bond is attempting to pull a large tipper lorry over 30 metres, an undertaking that isn’t for the faint-hearted. The strongman will take on the challenge at Jet’s Evesham headquarters on 25 August, raising money for the vital charity Cancer Research UK.
Jet, recently named on the Sunday Times Best Places To Work 2025 list, is a proud supporter of the surrounding communities of both its Evesham and Newton Abbot sites. The company donates a portion of the profits it makes each year to local charities, as well as prioritising sustainability by recycling 100% of the road plannings it deals with.
55-year-old Mark works as a car valet by day and says the money this challenge will raise for charity is what’s driving him forward: “Final preparation is going well, with just a few weeks to go until the big day! Nothing can really prepare you for the actual challenge, but Cancer Research UK is such a worthy cause. Many of my friends and family have been affected by the disease and I have had a cancer scare myself.
“I’d like to thank Jet for supporting this crazy idea by supplying one of their iconic purple tippers. Teaming up with a well-respected company like Jet has given my fundraising campaign a real boost and I can’t wait to take this on at their HQ!”
John Lee, Operations Director at Jet Plant Hire, said: “When we heard about what Mark wanted to do, we knew we had to step in and pledge our support. Jet's tippers work on a range of projects to support our customers across the country every day, but they’ve never been used quite like this!
“Giving back to our local communities is vital to us as a business, and I’d like to wish Mark the best of luck with his upcoming challenge. The Jet team will be there to cheer him on when the big day comes!”
Meanwhile, Jet’s team in Newton Abbot are supporting a fundraising attempt by Jet driver Dan Stephens’ daughter. Eleven-year-old Ellawyn is completing a three-day aquathlon challenge in August to help her best friend Annie who has been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer. She’s raising money for treats, art supplies, and to help ease the family’s financial strain during Annie’s treatment.