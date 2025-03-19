Jeweller Shares Foolproof Hack to Untangle Fine Chains – Using Items from Your Jewellery Box!

Fine jewellery, especially those with delicate chains, knot very easily due to their lightweight and flexible nature - even a slight movement can cause a tangle, which is beyond frustrating, we know!

Phil Grosso, seasoned jeweller of 40 years and owner of Amore Fine Jewelry says: “I often de-knot delicate chains using the two-pin process as a jeweller—it’s simple, efficient and needs no special tools. But when I say two pins, you don’t have to use pins—you can use the pin part of a stud earring, which, most likely, is at your disposal from your own jewellery collection. The fine pin of a stud earring is perfect for slipping into those tiny knots and gently wedging them apart without damaging any of the delicate links of your jewellery.”