Jeweller shares foolproof hack to untangle fine chains – using items from your jewellery box
However, jewellery experts have revealed a foolproof hack for untangling these pesky knots and you probably have the tools right there in your jewellery box.
The tools? A pair of stud earrings!
Phil Grosso, seasoned jeweller of 40 years and owner of Amore Fine Jewelry says: “I often de-knot delicate chains using the two-pin process as a jeweller—it’s simple, efficient and needs no special tools. But when I say two pins, you don’t have to use pins—you can use the pin part of a stud earring, which, most likely, is at your disposal from your own jewellery collection. The fine pin of a stud earring is perfect for slipping into those tiny knots and gently wedging them apart without damaging any of the delicate links of your jewellery.”
Here’s how:
- Lay the Chain Flat– Place the tangled chain on a smooth, flat surface like a table or countertop.
- Locate the Knots– Identify the main knots in the chain. If the tangles are tight, you can add a drop of baby oil to loosen them.
- Use Stud Earrings– Take thepin partof two stud earrings and gently insert them into the tangled sections.
- Work the Knots Loose– Use the earring pins togentlytease apart the knot, moving the chain links away from each other.
- Continue Until Fully Untangled– Keep repeating this motion, working through the knots until the chain is free.