Jispwin launches with community at its core – Alton charities among first to benefit

Chawton Pre School Visit

In an age where digital platforms often launch with loud fanfare and slick marketing campaigns, JispWin has chosen a different path—one paved with purpose, community spirit, and meaningful giving.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a fortnight since its launch, the new online prize draw platform has already demonstrated its commitment to local causes, delivering real-world impact to charities in Alton. The JispWin team recently visited The King’s Arms, Alton Community Cupboard, Energy Alton, and Chawton Pre-School, donating £150 to each. These early donations are part of JispWin’s wider charity programme, which pledges a full 20% of all platform revenue to local good causes.

Far from symbolic gestures, these contributions are already helping to bolster community services—from youth support and food redistribution to energy efficiency advice.

Alton Charities Welcome Early Support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Energy Alton Visit

The response from local organisations has been one of heartfelt gratitude and optimism.

Mandy May Martin, The King’s Arms:

“Thank you, JispWin, for making a tangible difference in the lives of young people. Your generosity goes beyond financial support; it helps create moments of fun, connection, and growth.”

Kevin, Energy Alton:

Alton Community Cupboard Visit

“Your contribution will allow us to continue providing energy efficiency advice to the residents of Alton and surrounding villages.”

Sandy, Alton Community Cupboard:

“Community partnerships like this are vital to our work, and we’re thankful for businesses that share our commitment to reducing food waste and supporting local families.”

Chawton Pre-School:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kings Arms: Youth Project visit

“Thank you so much to JispWin! A local business willing to lend a hand.

As a rural charity preschool we are eternally grateful for their kind donation!”

A Founder’s Vision:

For Julian Fisher, Founder of Jisp, the platform was born from a simple yet powerful idea: what if winning money also meant creating positive change in your own backyard?

“According to the Charities Aid Foundation, fewer people are giving to charity and donation amounts are falling. That’s placing real strain on organisations doing crucial work across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JispWin is our answer. It’s a win for players, a win for local retailers, and a win for local communities. We’re building something that’s not just fun, but also fundamentally good—a self-sustaining ecosystem where everyday participation leads to extraordinary local benefit.”