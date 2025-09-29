Job searching? Here's 5 reasons you're not getting to the interview stage

Job application

Looking for a job can be stressful, especially if you have the added pressure of being unemployed. Whilst some may say, rejection toughens you up, and what is meant to be will find you, continuously getting turned away can be deflating. So, what can you do that will increase your chances of getting to the interview stage?

Here, Careers & Education Expert from Open Study College, Robbie Bryant, reveals five reasons you’re not getting that desired interview and how you can change it.

Using AI to write a cover letter

AI is becoming increasingly popular among Brits, but don’t be fooled into thinking employers can’t tell whether something has been written organically or using ChatGPT. Whilst AI may be beneficial for general research, it should not be used to write a cover letter, as it can come across as generic and impersonal. Cover letters allow you to introduce yourself and showcase your motivation for applying, so making it as personable as possible is key for employers to get an insight into you as a person.

Incorrect qualifications

More often than not, people will apply for jobs for which they don’t have the correct qualifications. It’s really important you read the job description carefully, looking specifically at the qualifications needed for the role. If you don’t have the qualifications, then find out how you can get them. If it’s an accredited qualification they are looking for, then there are courses available, such as Access to HE Diplomas, A Levels and GCSEs, that will bridge the gap and help you get on the right path towards your desired job.

Unexplained gaps in CV

Career gaps are generally not seen as a bad thing by employers, as long as you explain what you did during this time. Leaving gaps on your CV without explanation might give the impression of a lack of commitment and be a red flag for a potential employer. Candidates just need to be honest about the time spent away from work and what skills or training they feel they may need a refresher on, in order to fulfil the job requirements. If there are career gaps, then explain why and what you did during this time in your cover letter.

They’ve seen you on social media

Social media is becoming increasingly popular to use during the hiring process. Looking at a person's social media will give the employer a good indication of their personal traits, values and how well they might fit in with the team. Employers might be deterred from hiring someone if they don’t like something they’ve seen on social media. To reduce the risk of this happening, it’s always advised to turn all social media profiles private to avoid any mishaps during the hiring process.

You’re only submitting an application

Don’t just submit your application and carry on with your day. Most job adverts will have contact details on them, so it’s always a good idea to get in contact with the hiring manager, as it shows you’re keen and serious about the role you’re applying for. Many companies will be inundated with applications that won’t be relevant, so make it easier for the hiring manager and get in touch to discuss the job role or ask any questions you might have.