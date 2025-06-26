Jobs boost as service centre planned for Teesworks

New development – a plan of the proposed new service centre for Teesworks.

More than 100 jobs will be created under plans to build a service centre for workers and visitors to the giant Teesworks development site.

Teesworks Ltd has lodged a planning application with Redcar & Cleveland Council for permission to build a hotel, family pub/restaurant and drive-throughs as part of a complex which also includes a petrol filling station, service units and associated car parking.

The development – planned for around 4.3 hectares of brownfield land north of the A1053/Trunk Road roundabout and south of the former Lackenby steelworks in the south west corner of the 2,500-acre Teesworks site – has now been granted outline planning permission by Redcar & Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee.

It is designed to provide services for workers and visitors to Teesworks as well as to the wider public in the area.

The service centre will consist of:

a petrol filling station, with an associated shop;

two separate terraces of service/leisure units, one with five units and the other with three units;

two drive-through restaurant/coffee shops;

a family pub/restaurant; and

a mid-sized hotel with around 160 bedrooms.

Teesworks Ltd chairman Chris Musgrave said: “As the Teesworks site continues to take shape and more companies arrive on site, the need for more facilities to accommodate workers and visitors is growing.

“That’s why it is really important for us to be able to offer people coming to the site in a variety of different capacities the services which they will be expecting to find, from overnight accommodation to food and drink.

“With planning permission now secured, we’re keen to get the ball rolling and will be talking to various operators about taking space there. This creates further beneficial economic activity in the area from companies and people providing those facilities, helping to create more jobs and bring further investment into the area.”

Consultation and surveys for the site have already been completed, and the outline application was considered and approved at the Council’s regulatory committee meeting on June 25.

Further details on the plans can be found at https://planning.redcar-cleveland.gov.uk/Planning/Display?applicationNumber=R%2F2021%2F1077%2FCD