Jointing tech donates over £6,600 worth of supplies to The Haven Wolverhampton

Simon Dennis, Managing Director Jointing Tech and Andy Haycock, Ops Manager Jointing Tech, outside at The Haven Wolverhampton.

Norton Canes branch of Jointing Tech, one of the UK’s leading distributors of specialist power cable and accessories since 1988, has made a significant donation of essential supplies to The Haven Wolverhampton, a charity supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse and homelessness. This donation marks the first project focused on donating usable items to local community groups, charities, and organisations.

The donation includes over 1050 items with a total retail value exceeding £6,600. These supplies will directly support The Haven’s operations, helping maintain safe and clean environments for the women and children they serve and to support some creative and crafty interactive fun sessions.

Simon Dennis, Managing Director of Jointing Tech, commented: “I was truly humbled by the visit to The Haven’s headquarters and hearing first-hand how the organisation has been a vital source of support for women and children for over 50 years. The work they do is incredibly important, and we’re proud to play a small part in supporting their mission.”

The team at Jointing Tech were blown away by the valuable work that The Haven does and has also committed to longer term support of the charity, with volunteering hours to support garden projects and pledging to donate 100 water bottles to their back-to-school campaign.

Andy Haycock, Ops Manager Jointing Tech, Simon Dennis, Managing Director Jointing Tech and Anna Pendlebury, Fundraising and Grants Lead at The Haven Wolverhampton.

Anna Pendlebury, Fundraising and Grants Lead at The Haven Wolverhampton, said: "We are so grateful of Jointing Tech's generous donation of items that we'll use for our uplifting family crafting sessions and improvements to our safe accommodation. We look forward to Jointing Tech's continued support as it truly helps to improve the wellbeing of the women and children that we support. Without our valued supporters, we couldn't continue to keep doing the vital work to help women and children who have experienced abuse."

This partnership reflects Jointing Tech’s broader ambition of “Powering Possibilities” by supporting the communities it operates in and investing in a better future for people and planet. Through initiatives such as surplus stock donations, volunteering schemes, and awareness-raising, the company aims to build lasting relationships with local organisations and charities making a difference.