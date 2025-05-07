Jollyes supports National Foundation for Retired Service Animals with fundraising week across 100-plus stores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week Jollyes, the UK’s award-winning pet superstore, are taking part in the first ‘National Service Animal Week’ to help raise money for the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA) including local store Dover. The initiative marks the third birthday of the NFRSA on May 11.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by The Countess Bathurst, Jollyes partnered with the NFRSA late last year, introduced charity collection boxes across its 100-plus stores, with a commitment to match donations up to £20,000.

To date, Jollyes has donated £5,000 to the NFRSA and this week, the retailer will be participating in its National Service Animal Week to raise funds and awareness of the crucial work it does supporting retired service animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since working with the NFRSA it has supported every Jollyes store opening with a retired or working service animal helping to officially open each new location, by biting through a string of sausages.

NFRSA The Countess Bathurst and Jollyes CEO Joe Wykes

And in keeping with this tradition, retired service animals will visit a number of stores between 10am and midday to raise awareness of the NFRSA’s vital work.

On Saturday, May 10 at 11am, Jollyes Dover branch will receive a visit from Laura from the Border Force with her recently retired Detection Dog Copper.

Dog food wholesaler and fellow NFRSA partner Paw-Cura, will also visit these stores at the same time, offering advice to customers and giving away dog treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition,Paw-Cura’s Training Treat Snapp-Eez and Skin & Coat Snapp-Eez (which now proudly feature Lady Bathurst’s own beloved Labrador Copper) will be available at a special price of £1.98 instead of the normal £3.99, with a donation to the NFRSA from every pack sold, to help celebrate and support National Service Animal Week.

NFRSA founder Countess Bathurst said: “We are thrilled that our key charity partners Jollyes and Paw-Cura are giving their full support to our National Service Animal Week, which marks the third birthday of the NFRSA.”

“The NFRSA is a family, from the animals and handlers we help, to the partners who play a vital role in helping us to achieve our mission to ‘Protect Our Protectors’. We are incredibly excited to welcome more of Jollyes’ wonderful shoppers into the fold to help us raise money this week.”

Jollyes chief executive Joe Wykes added: “We’re incredibly proud to partner with the NFRSA and the amazing Countess Bathurst and the work she does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how passionate our customers and colleagues are about supporting retired service animals across the UK, and we are excited to drive awareness and donations for the vital work the NFRSA does.”

Jollyes was named as one of The Sunday Times’ best big companies to work for last year, and this year won the Retail Week Award for Head Office Heroes following its highly successful raw frozen food roll out.